The total for the Monday Night Football game featuring the Dolphins and Saints, should it hold at 37, is the lowest of the 2021 NFL season through 16 weeks. After opening 40 last Sunday night, early action on the ‘under’ pushed the number down to 39 by the next day. As news broke Thursday that Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, New Orleans’ Nos. 2 and 3 quarterbacks, would be held out due to COVID protocols and rookie Ian Book would start, the total has ticked down to 37, where is sits throughout the betting market the morning of the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO