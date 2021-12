Apparently, there’s one Alabama meteorologist who wants to answer the “will it snow?” question once and for all. Fox54 Huntsville’s chief meteorologist Jordan Dressman posted a graphic to Facebook today designed to answer the white Christmas question. The graphic has a map of North Alabama with half colored green and half colored red. For the “Will anyone see a white Christmas?,” the graphic lists the green counties as “no.” The red is also a no, but “in red,” the graphic notes.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO