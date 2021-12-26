ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

 3 days ago
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle...

Salina Post

Police arrest Salina man after alleged incident with shotgun

A Salina man was arrested Sunday night on requested charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened a family member with a shotgun. Officers were sent to a residence in the 2400 block of Drake Place at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday for the report of a domestic disturbance, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Man who escaped Kan. jail sentenced for double murder

COLUMBUS – A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two individuals in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus was sentenced by Senior Judge Robert Fleming in Cherokee County District Court. Hopkins was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 50 years. Hopkins last month pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

6 including young child in Kan. home during drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and asking the public for help with information. Just after 3:12a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to check shots in the area of the Hunter's Glen neighborhood near 45th Street North and K-96 Highway in the city of Maize, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: Car stolen while owner was at work

Police are looking for a black Ford Focus that was stolen from a convenience store earlier this week. Amanda Hubbard, 38, of Salina, reported that her 2010 black Ford Focus was stolen sometime between 10-11:45 p.m. Sunday while she was working at Casey's, 1100 E. Iron Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man dead after struck by several vehicles

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. Preliminary investigation indicates that a man was in the street...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KBI IDs 2nd man who died in shooting outside Kan. home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office have identified the second man who was shot and killed outside a Longton, Kansas residence on Dec. 23, according to a media release from the KBI. Robert S. Stricker, 57, of Longton, and...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina man arrested in connection to residential burglary

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges after he was found hiding in the utility closet of a residence that was supposed to be vacant. Officers responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of S. Eighth Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Neighbors had reported that they had seen a small-statured man enter the residence and that they had seen him coming and going from the residence since Thursday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 28

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brommel, Deborah Sue; 65; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Ireland, Tanner...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Suspect smiles for mug shot after killing boyfriend with sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles south of St. Louis.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Salina Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. man injured, jailed after Christmas Eve fishing pole dispute

MANHATTAN—One man was injured during a reported altercation involving fishing poles on Christmas Eve in Manhattan. Just after 10:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in rollover crash on Christmas Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a Christmas Day fatal accident have identified the victim as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Main and Dewey in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police find vehicle, driver involved in hit-and-run; Salina man still critical

Police believe they have located the person and vehicle that struck a Salina man on Christmas Eve. The Salina Police Department issued the following statement this morning. On December 25, 2021, with the public’s help, the vehicle and driver involved in the hit and run accident were located. The victim remains in critical but stable condition at Via Christi in Wichita.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina woman hospitalized after van, pickup crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Salina woman was injured in an accident just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Ford Transit van driven by Joe Scott Markus, 46, Partridge, was southbound on Kansas 14. After stopping at the stop sign at Kansas 156, the...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

