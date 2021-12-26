Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges after he was found hiding in the utility closet of a residence that was supposed to be vacant. Officers responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of S. Eighth Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Neighbors had reported that they had seen a small-statured man enter the residence and that they had seen him coming and going from the residence since Thursday.

SALINA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO