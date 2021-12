LOS ANGELES — Tyronn Lue and the Los Angeles Clippers had learned to live life without Kawhi Leonard, and now they’ll need to do the same without Paul George. George joined Leonard on injured reserve and is expected to miss at least the next three to four weeks with a torn UCL in his right elbow. The injury meant the Clippers would be without four of the players who started for them last postseason for Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

