Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed in 2021, and Springfieldians are paying the price

While the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been something else plaguing the automotive industry and car owners everywhere: catalytic converter thefts.

In the last year alone, Springfield police have had more than 1,100 reports of stolen catalytic converters. That's up from 408 in 2020. And 95 in the previous four years combined.

“It’s been an ongoing issue for well over a year,” Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said. “It’s not unique to us, this is a nationwide issue as well. Lots of places around the country are dealing with the same thing.”

Experts say a significant increase in the prices of the precious metals housed inside of catalytic converters is driving the spike in thefts.

The drastic increase in catalytic converter thefts over the past two years has led to a task force being created in Springfield and bills being filed in Jefferson City. But local law enforcement officers say the problems persist.

‘It’s kind of like a little chemistry lab’

Though just one part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, catalytic converters play an integral role in keeping harmful chemicals from being emitted from a car.

“Without one, it’s going to release harmful emissions,” said Gabriel McLaughlin, chair of the Transportation Technology Department at Ozarks Technical Community College. “It’s going to pump the raw hydrocarbons in the air. Combustion also produces what’s known as NOx, nitrogen oxide, that reacts with sunlight and creates smog, and then you’re going to be releasing carbon monoxide which is toxic and poisonous.”

Made up of precious metals like platinum, rhodium and palladium, a catalytic converter takes harmful chemicals like carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrous oxides and converts them into less harmful chemicals like carbon dioxide, nitrogen and water (in the form of steam), according to McLaughlin.

“It’s kind of like a little chemistry lab,” he said. “So it's going to take combustion gases that could be harmful and it's going to convert those into less harmful emissions."

According to McLaughlin, the toxic chemicals pass through the precious metals on the inside of the converter — which look like honeycomb made of metal — the precious metals strip the more harmful chemicals out and leave the less harmful ones.

“So your exhaust gases flow through these little holes that are coated with precious metals and that’s going to cause the molecules to break apart. So you’re pumping in hydrocarbons, oxygen and nitrogen and you're going to break the hydrocarbons apart and it's going to combine with the oxygen to form H20 and carbon dioxide,” he said. “You run all these molecules across these precious metals, they’re going to separate and then recombine into less harmful emissions.”

Catalytic converters began to increase in popularity in the 1970s as U.S. lawmakers tightened emissions standards for cars. Now, they are standard in all vehicles.

McLaughlin said it could be dangerous to drive a car with a missing catalytic converter, not to mention loud.

“It would be incredibly loud,” he said. “When you cut out the catalytic converter, you’re opening up the exhaust system, so the exhaust is just traveling straight out of the engine, not going through any mufflers.”

An increase in metal prices leads to an increase in catalytic converter thefts

Though the outside of a catalytic converter — a metal tube or box with pipes on the end — might not look valuable, some of the precious metals on the inside are valued at more than $14,000 per ounce.

“Value is either just melting down the platinum [or other precious metals],” McLaughlin said, “or selling used catalytic converters.”

Rhodium in particular is the current most valuable metal in catalytic converters — going for more than $14,000 per ounce as of November 2021 according to Statista. Rhodium prices peaked at roughly $28,000 per ounce in April of this year.

Though not as valuable as rhodium, pallidum and platinum are still high-value metals, with pallidum costing a couple of thousand dollars per ounce and platinum costing about a thousand dollars per ounce.

“They can be really valuable in a secondary market,” McLaughlin said.

These increases in prices have made stealing catalytic converters much more lucrative, according to Chief Williams. Thieves who steal catalytic converters strip them for these metals and sell them to recyclers and scrap yards for a couple hundred to a couple of thousand dollars.

“Criminals are always looking for a shortcut and a way to make money fast,” Williams said. “If the value would drop, that would certainly help. But I don’t see that happening.”

Catalytic converters are also relatively easy to steal as they can be accessed from underneath the car, and a couple of clean cuts will have the converter detached in only a few minutes. Some newer and larger cars even have more than one catalytic converter, meaning more precious metals can be obtained by hitting fewer cars.

“It’s easy to get to, it's out in the open under the vehicle,” McLaughlin said. “It’s installed with thin metal that’s very easy to cut, so you have a vehicle that has a pretty good ground clearance that you can get under easy, you just take a saw and you can cut it off pretty quickly.”

Additionally, authorities say it’s hard to track a stolen converter back to its owner as most don’t have a serial number or VIN engraved on them, according to Lt. Jason Laub with the Springfield Police Department's Property Crimes Unit.

“The street-level criminals do not hold onto these converters for a lengthy amount of time,” Laub said. “Unless they are caught in the act, or immediately following, the likelihood of recovery greatly diminishes.”

These thefts have become so common that even repair shops have been hit. In Springfield, Rick's Automotive has had multiple cars waiting for repairs that have had their catalytic converters stolen.

“Sometimes we have vehicles that are dropped off before we open, or after-hours or over the weekend and really that’s where we’ve seen most of the vandalism and the thefts occur when the cars aren’t technically in our possession yet and accessible to the public,” said Tim Fess, general manager of Rick's Automotive.

Fess said about a dozen vehicles had been hit on their lot this year, but Rick's Automotive has replaced hundreds of catalytic converters for customers who had theirs stolen elsewhere. Fess added that a new catalytic converter can cost car owners without insurance up to $4,000, not to mention it can be hard to find replacement parts with current supply chain issues — which can mean cars are sitting on the lot for days or weeks before the repairs can be completed.

“It’s ridiculous,” Fess said. “We’re replacing four and five times as much as we were two years ago. It's just exponentially increased.”

Fess also said he hoped law enforcement would start cracking down more on the scrapyards and recycling centers that buy the stolen catalytic converters.

"The people that are buying this are just as guilty as the people that are cutting them off the cars," he said.

Even some charities, like the Salvation Army, have had catalytic converters stolen from their vehicles. In December 2020, the Salvation Army in Springfield had two catalytic converters stolen from a truck they used to pick up food and other items.

“Having our truck out of service creates a logistical and a financial issue as the truck is crucial for our everyday needs," The Salvation Army said in a news release last year. " When someone steals from the Salvation Army they are also stealing from our community, the recipients of our services and the hard-working donors who provide the financial resources to operate our programs."

The damages to the vehicle cost the charity nearly $5,000.

A problem that’s hard to stop

Though officers in southwest Missouri have managed to repossess many stolen catalytic converters, including 190 that were recovered in Rogersville in November, stopping the surge altogether has proven difficult.

According to Laub, it's hard to track the stolen converters once they are gone. Even if there is information etched onto the part, it's not usually information that will help identify the owner.

“Some in the public have the misconception that if/when we recover a large number of converters, weeks or months after a theft occurs, we can link the converters back to a specific incident or vehicle,” Laub said. “When converters are recovered, they are not marked with unique serial numbers which can be linked to one specific vehicle, similar to a VIN, which in turn makes linking them to a specific incident difficult.”

“The sequence of characters on a converter will usually only provide general information to follow-up investigators, such as what make of vehicle the converter was removed from. Occasionally, we can narrow it down to multiple models.”

Some states are also trying to cut off the other end of catalytic converter thefts, which is the selling of them to scrap metal businesses or recycling centers. For example, come January, a new law in Oregon will make it illegal for businesses to buy catalytic converters from anyone but commercial sellers or a vehicle's owner. The idea is that it will prevent thefts from happening because the components cannot be sold off afterward.

In the last year, Missouri state lawmakers have also taken steps to disincentive potential thieves.

These include a new law that went into effect in July that made stealing a catalytic converter a Class E felony, punishable by up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“We are using that with our local prosecutor to file those felony charges instead of misdemeanor charges, so that will certainly have an impact,” Williams said.

Williams added that while they do investigate every report, their goal is not really to find the thieves that do this as a one-off but to locate and stop the rings of people that are stealing catalytic converters over and over again.

“Our intent is to really make a dent,” Williams said. “Not just after that person that might steal a couple, but really looking at and trying to stop what’s driving it.”

July was the busiest month for catalytic converter thefts in Springfield with 111 reported. The situation seems to be getting better, with just 21 catalytic converter thefts reported in Springfield through the first half of December. Local law enforcement warns, however, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Additionally, Representative Hardy Billington, R- Poplar Bluff, who also sponsored the bill that made catalytic converter thefts a felony, has proposed a bill, House Bill 1456, that would require the VIN and other vehicle information to be documented during the sale of a catalytic converter.

Both the Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Springfield Police Department support the proposed legislation.

“I am in support of any legislation that would aid in the criminal prosecution of those who choose to damage property and steal from others,” Laub said. “I believe Pre-filed House Bill 1456 is a step in the right direction as we continue our efforts to greatly reduce or eliminate this problem.”

Greene County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Paige Rippee added that the Sheriff’s Office supports the idea, but she personally does not think it will stop the thefts from happening.

“Anything we can do to try and deter this type of crime from happening, we will do,” Rippee said. “I do not believe it will curb the thefts at all. Criminals are committed, usually. If their purpose is to go out and steal catalytic converters, they are going to do just that.”

While vehicle owners wait for future legislation to help curb the surge in thefts, Williams does say there are things that car owners can do, such as marking a catalytic converter with something distinctive like the VIN or painting it a bright color, as well as parking a vehicle in a well-light and heavily trafficked area or in a garage.

“Make it less desirable for someone to steal,” Williams said. “It can be costly, but it’s probably cheaper than buying a new catalytic converter.”

