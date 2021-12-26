ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What the papers say – December 26

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRK5b_0dVzSEFA00

A Christmas Day intruder for the royals, coronavirus and January’s expected cold snap are splashed across the papers.

The Sunday Times reports the Prime Minister has vowed to keep schools open in January despite surging Omicron cases.

One of the country’s top health advisers has been accused of spreading “dodgy data” which inflated the risk posed by the latest concerning variant, according to The Sunday Telegraph .

The Sunday Mirror and The Mail on Sunday cover the arrest of an armed man after he allegedly broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, interpreters have told The Independent more than half of the Afghans left behind after being promised sanctuary for working for British forces are still stuck in Afghanistan.

And weather forecasters are cited in the Daily Star Sunday as saying a mild New Year’s Eve is on the way ahead of an expected cold snap.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sajid Javid hits out as Parkrun cancels events in Wales due to restrictions

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he “cannot see how restricting outdoor exercise is justified or proportionate” after Parkrun cancelled its running clubs in Wales because of the country’s coronavirus restrictions.Mr Javid hit out as he tweeted a statement from Parkrun, which outlined how restrictions in the UK would affect events going forward.So far, Parkrun has cancelled its free, 5k runs taking place in Wales, as restrictions there mean gatherings cannot happen if more than 50 people attend.In the statement, published on its website on December 22, Parkrun said: “With increasing uncertainty about impending restrictions and how they might impact...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England

New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.But England remains under the government’s less stringent plan B curbs, after Boris Johnson put off any decision on tighter controls until after Christmas.The prime minister has said he will not hesitate to impose new rules if necessary, but he is coming under intense pressure from his own MPs not to introduce harsher measures, which would inflict financial damage on pubs, restaurants and shops hoping to recoup some of the losses of a disrupted Christmas period during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Weather Forecasters#Uk#The Sunday Times#Omicron#Hendopolis#The Sunday Telegraph#Front Page#Https T Co X8av4oouh6#Dailymirror#Afghans#British#Snow Ice
The Independent

UK health minister confirms 129 cases of Omicron in hospitals

Health minister Gillian Keegan has confirmed there are currently 129 people in hospital with Omicron in the UK, and that 14 deaths have been recorded. Mrs Keegan also added that there may be “some lags” in the data as it is fed in on a daily or hourly basis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Year parties given go-ahead in England as UK splits over Omicron controls

New Year’s parties were given the green light in England as ministers announced there will be no new coronavirus restrictions imposed before the end of 2021.In a move welcomed by hospitality bosses, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced there will be no curbs on social mixing beyond the current Plan B measures.But the Cabinet minister, in a move that appeared to be echoed by the Prime Minister left the door open for fresh measures to be potentially introduced in January.Boris Johnson tweeted on Monday there would be “no new restrictions introduced in England before the New Year”.We will continue to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Almost 50% drop in footfall for Boxing Day sales across the UK

The number of shoppers hunting for a bargain in the Boxing Day sales in person has plummeted compared with pre-pandemic levels as the spectre of coronavirus kept many away, new figures show.Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day up to noon was 45% below the 2019 level, according to data from retail expert Springboard.In central London footfall was 67% lower than 2019 numbers, while it was 58% below 2019 in other major UK cities.But market towns fared slightly better, seeing a 12% decrease from 2019 shopping traffic, while there was only a 7% drop in outer...
RETAIL
The Independent

UK’s mismatched rules risk spreading Covid over new year, warns virologist

A leading virologist has warned that the UK’s mismatched Covid restrictions risk spreading the virus further, after the government announced there will be no new measures in England before the new year.University of Brighton microbiology lecturer Dr Sarah Pitt said it did not make sense for the four nations to have different coronavirus rules as the Omicron variant infects record numbers of people every day.She told LBC Radio: “If people can’t go to a New Year’s Eve party in Wales or Scotland, they’ll just tip over the borders into England, won’t they, thus potentially taking the virus and spreading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ministers closely monitor Covid data as cases continue to rise

Ministers have said they are closely monitoring the latest Covid data as cases of the virus continued to surge across much of the country.Government figures showed there were a record 129,471 lab-confirmed cases in the UK as of 9am Tuesday – although the data was incomplete due to the Christmas holidays with no figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.In England there were 9,546 people were in hospital with the disease – up 38% from a week earlier and the highest total since the beginning of March.The figures come after the Government said there would be no new restrictions in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: The anniversary of ‘getting Brexit done’ is more a wake than a celebration

I am generally in favour of birthday parties. But, with Brexit, which anniversary are we “celebrating”? This month is the first anniversary of the TCA (the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement: the “deal” concluded on Christmas Eve 2020). It is also the second birthday of “getting Brexit done”: the ineluctable consequence of the 2019 general election, which secured a parliamentary majority for the withdrawal agreement. For Brexit’s true believers, it is also a diamond jubilee: celebrating opposition to a national journey down a cul-de-sac, which began with talks to enter the European Economic Community 60 years ago.Is it a celebration...
CHRISTMAS
The Independent

UK Covid cases rise by record 129,471 in 24 hours as Omicron spreads

Covid-19 cases have soared by their highest number since the start of the pandemic as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the UK.The latest figures released by the government show 129,471 new cases in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, which is a new daily record.The government also said a further 18 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. It warned that the data was incomplete due to the holidays, and did not include figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.The Omicron variant is thought by scientists to be milder than previous incarnations of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No more Covid restrictions before new year, says Sajid Javid

Boris Johnson’s government has ruled out further Covid restrictions in England before the new year, leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK where curbs have been tightened to tackle the Omicron variant.Health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that the prime minister had decided not to bring in any fresh measures this week, but said ministers would look again in January at whether more controls were needed.“There will be no further measures before the new year,” Mr Javid told reporters on Monday. “We won’t be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations.”However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
U.K.
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

UK doctor reveals telltale nightly symptom of surging Omicron variant

A noted British doctor is highlighting several symptoms that distinguish the Omicron variant from the common cold and even other strains of COVID-19 — including drenching night sweats. Dr. Amir Khan, a physician with the UK’s National Health Service, described the distinguishing episodes as “those kind of drenching night...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

403K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy