NFL Christmas Night Football 2021: Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals

By Scott Jennings
Hogs Haven
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 16 of the 2021 NFL season continues with another Christmas game. The Indianapolis Colts are 8-6 and need every win they can get to get into the playoffs. They visit the 10-4 Arizona Cardinals who were...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 studs from Colts' 22-16 win over Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) got through a gutsy 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium. Though it may not have been the most aesthetic win, especially with several starters out due to COVID-19, the Colts found a way to get it done while coming up with big plays when they needed it most.
NFL
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
All Cardinals

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Christmas Day Loss to Colts

Fans of the Red Sea have received much better gifts. On a Christmas day game that was nationally televised, the Arizona Cardinals had an opportunity to not only clinch a playoff spot but also show the entire country their last few prime-time performances were not a true reflection of who they were as a team.
NFL
The Spun

Carson Wentz Gets A Break With Latest Protocol News

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has a chance to play on Sunday for the team, despite being unvaccinated. Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday morning and originally was supposed to be out for a minimum of 10 days. That’s now not the case as the NFL and the...
NFL

