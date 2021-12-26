ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uri Geller: The celebrity who owes his success to spoons

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller made spoon-bending famous across the world and for decades...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Israeli 'psychic' Uri Geller still baffling fans at 75

By the entrance to the new Uri Geller Museum, overlooking the sparkling sea in Jaffa, lies, appropriately enough, the world's largest steel spoon - 16.18m (53ft 1in) long. The eclectic collection housed inside includes hundreds more spoons - many of which are bent - testimony to the Israeli self-proclaimed psychic's signature skills.
