Sources: Long Island Man Who Shot Parents On Christmas Day Captured In Mahwah

 3 days ago
A man captured in Mahwah after police said he shot his parents on Christmas morning in their $3 million Long Island mansion is a bodybuilding personal trainer from Brooklyn.

Dino Tomassetti, 29, recently of the borough's East Williamsburg, remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail on a detainer out of Nassau County.

His parents, Rocco Tomassetti, 65, and Vincenza Marsicano-Tomassetti, 64, required surgery following the double shooting shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday on Seawane Drive in the village of Hewlett Harbor on the island's South Shore, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

Their son fled in a Cadillac Escalade, they said.

Police broadcast the license plate number of the vehicle. What they didn't say at the time was that they were also tracking it via GPS.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, New York State Police troopers requested assistance from Mahwah police as they followed the vehicle from the New York Thruway to southbound Route 17.

Police shut down the highway and the vehicle stopped near Ramapo Valley Road.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 235-pound Tomassetti -- who's recently benched more than 550 pounds and dead-lifted 725 -- was taken into custody without incident, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

Tomassetti is charged locally with being a fugitive from justice. He will remain held in the Bergen County lockup pending extradition proceedings. The severity of charges he faces in Nassau County will depend on the respective conditions of his parents.

Vincenza Tomassetti was shot in the head and her husband in the back, responders said. Rocco Tomassetti was considered in more serious condition, they said.

Daily Voice broke the news of the arrest Christmas afternoon.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Daily Voice

Minivan Crash In Wayne Kills Staten Island Driver

UPDATE: A Staten Island man died after his minivan veered off the road, bounced off one utility pole and slammed into another in Wayne, authorities confirmed. Jorge Jaimez Romero, 28, was pronounced dead at the intersection of Valley and Ratzer roads following the 8:11 p.m. crash on Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint announcement.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Man Critically Injured In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a Long Island man critically injured. It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in North Bay Shore. A 61-year-old man was standing on the shoulder of 5th Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue, when he was struck by a sedan traveling northbound on 5th Avenue at approximately, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man, 21, Gunned Down Blocks Away From Irvington High School

A 21-year-old man was gunned down Monday in Irvington. Khaleel Powell was shot and killed on the 400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue, and pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said. The incident occurred approximately four blocks from...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Testing Sites Opening On Long Island

As COVID-19 infections spike across Long Island several new testing sites will open to help with long lines and to prevent exposures. Beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Northwell Health has opened drive-thru sites in Suffolk and Nassau counties. In Nassau County, the site will be held at Christopher Morley Park...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Hawthorne House Fire Doused

Firefighters doused a stubborn house blaze Tuesday morning in Hawthorne. It came in as a ceiling fire on Prescott Avenue off North 9th Street, but firefighters found heavy flames on the second floor and in the attic shortly before 7:30 a.m. Two alarms on arrival quickly went to three alarms.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Daily Voice

9-Year-Old Girl Dies In Toms River Crash: Report

UPDATED: A 9-year-old girl died in a crash Tuesday morning in Toms River, The Lakewood Scoop reports. Leah Gross died when the minivan she was riding in veered off the roadway and struck a tree head-on at North Bay and Whitty Road at 9:16 a.m., the outlet said. She was...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash: Developing

A motorist was trapped in a crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. at Van Sciver Parkway and Campbell Drive in Willingboro, initial reports said. Willingboro police were not immediately available for comment. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

DC Man Uses Crossbow To Rob Trader Joe's Store

A Washington DC man has been arrested after he brandished a crossbow while trying to steal from Trader Joe's, according to police. The incident happened at the Trader Joe's on 14th Street Northwest on Dec. 26 at around 12:55 p.m. The Metropolitan Police Department says 26-year-old Isis Jones hid merchandise...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Officer Shot In West Orange (DEVELOPING)

A police officer was reportedly hospitalized after being shot in West Orange Monday, developing report says.The suspects are believed to be a man and woman in a Dodge Durango.The alleged incident occurred on South Valley Road around 3 p.m.This is a developing story. Check back for more.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
