Hit hard by COVID-19, Colts have experienced replacements on OL, but are thin on defense

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Colts have built enough offensive line depth that they appear to be replacing their three missing starters with linemen who have held up well in spot starts this year, but Indianapolis could have trouble on defense after being hit hard by COVID-19..

Second-year center Danny Pinter will make his third consecutive start in place of Ryan Kelly, who will miss Saturday’s game to be with his family following the death of his infant daughter, Mary Kate.

Veteran Chris Reed, who played so well in three starts in place of Quenton Nelson earlier this year that he briefly earned more playing time in a rotation with Mark Glowinski after Nelson’s return, will take over for Nelson at left guard after Nelson tested positive for COVID-19. Matt Pryor will make his first Colts start at right guard in place of Mark Glowinski, also on the reserve/COVID-19 list, after stabilizing the offense early in the season by taking over for Julién Davenport at right tackle.

Given the way those three have played this season, the Colts can feel as good as any team missing its three starters on the interior.

Defensively, the Colts face a tougher task.

Isaiah Rodgers, who has played well in 372 snaps this season and stepped into the lineup in place of an injured Xavier Rhodes earlier this year, will start in place of Rock Ya-Sin on the right side.

At linebacker, though, Indianapolis appears to be replacing All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard with E.J. Speed, a talented special teamer who hasn’t played much on defense. Speed, who has nine tackles and a forced fumble on defense this year, has played just 70 snaps on defense this season, twice as many as he’d played in his career before that.

The Colts are also perilously thin at safety.

With their top two safeties in terms of snaps played this season out — Khari Willis is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Andrew Sendejo is out with a concussion — Indianapolis appears to be starting George Odum, who has played a career-high 326 snaps this season, and veteran Jahleel Addae, a former Chargers starter who has played just 22 snaps on the Colts defense in 2021.

NFL
