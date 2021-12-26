ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sunday show preview: Omicron surges, and Harris sits for extensive interview

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZ5bA_0dVzRIjr00

The Sunday show coverage this holiday weekend is expected to focus heavily on the COVID-19 pandemic and Vice President Harris’ first term in the Biden White House.

Coronavirus continues to dominate headlines as the omicron, the most contagious variant yet, spreads through cities and states with striking intensity.

Anthony Fauci , President Biden ’s top medical adviser, has recently warned about the “unprecedented” pace of the virus.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” this week, the infectious disease expert said the speed at which cases were rising nationwide was, in his view, “extremely unusual.”

Fauci has been the Biden administration’s go-to source of medical information on each new variant of COVID-19 and in many ways the public face of the response, often appearing on television news programs to address critical developments facing the nearly two-year pandemic.

On Sunday, he will be a guest on ABC’s “This Week.”

The latest statistics on omicron have been a cause for concern among public health officials and political leaders alike, including within the Oval Office.

Biden delivered a speech on the new strain on Tuesday, offering a host of expected measures to tamp down on the severity of the spread. He said he intends to dramatically increase the number of tests available for at-home use and create additional on-site testing locations for early detection. He also pledged to give medical facilities more resources.

The Centers for Disease Control and Infection, which provides regular updates and analysis on the virus, released a new report this week indicating that experts have indeed “identified the potential for a rapid increase in infections” of omicron nationwide.

Additionally, the report says that such increases are "most likely due to a combination of two factors: increased transmissibility and the ability of the variant to evade immunity conferred by past infection or vaccination.”

While the White House – and a good portion of news coverage – is focused on omicron, Democrats’ attention is also shifting towards Harris, who made a comment about the virus that caused some to scratch their heads.

Last week, the vice president said, “we didn’t see omicron coming,” a comment that had to be cleaned up after her interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“That’s the nature of what this,” Harris told the outlet, “this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

Harris will appear in a recorded interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” as the program's sole guest.

When Biden asked Harris to be his running mate in August 2020, many Democrats were hopeful for a do-over of an election season that had often placed the two former senators at odds. Her selection received a cheerful response from many in the party who believed she could help Biden lock up the general election and govern with a new perspective on leadership.

In the early days of the administration, however, Harris came under careful, at times intense, scrutiny as Biden’s number two, causing her to sustain brand damage and dogging much of the coverage of her early tenure as VP.

Beyond the apparent omicron slip-up, Harris made remarks about migrants that were widely perceived to be tone-deaf and insensitive to individuals caught in an immigration system that she and Biden both promised to fix.

Then, a report by CNN about the strife in her office caused many Democrats and journalists to probe deeper into the state of affairs in her inner circle.

The story, which included examples of infighting, led to follow-up pieces about the dissatisfaction of some of her top staffers, with several on her team calling it quits.

All of that scrutiny comes as the White House is looking to position Harris as a competent leader to stand beside the president after a tumultuous first year in office.

Some critics have argued that she is more scrutinized than any other vice president in the nation’s history because she is the first woman and woman of color to hold that job, leaving her with little breathing room to work.

There is also the question of whether Biden is planning to try for a second term. Administration officials say he is, and Harris recently said to the Wall Street Journal that she and Biden have never talked about the prospect of her running instead of him.

But heading into the new year, questions have nonetheless mounted about whether Harris – or another Democrat entirely – will indeed be the next nominee in 2024.

Harris is likely to be asked about all of that on Sunday. CBS News is devoting the full hour of the program to the Q&A.

The full line-up of guests appears below:

ABC’s “This Week” — Fauci; Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.); Brenda Sheridan, school board chair in Loudoun County, Virginia; Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times Magazine writer; Jelani Cobb of the Columbia Journalism School

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Harris

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Surgeon General Vivek Murthy , Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), and Fred Upton (R-Mich)

“Fox News Sunday” — Jha; Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller

Comments / 2

Related
Vanity Fair

Will Fox News Stop Its Dangerous COVID-19 Messaging Now? Yeah Right.

Many open questions remain about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and what it means for the future of the pandemic, but one thing is certain: Fox News will continue to hamstring efforts to combat the virus and to demonize those officials seeking to quell the crisis. The far-right network made that much clear in its response to the dustup on Tuesday between Dr. Anthony Fauci and smug provocateur Jesse Watters. This week, Watters urged conservative students—using violent language—to “ambush” the public health official to create viral content for Fox and other outlets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Biden and Harris both have negative approval ratings amid Omicron Covid surge, poll shows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a new survey by Gallup that show Americans’ thoughts on federal leaders. The new poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adults in the United States with a margin of sampling error of 4 points and was was conducted between 1 December and 16 December. A slim majority of voters disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president, with 51 per cent disapproving and 43 per cent approving of his job as president. In the beginning of his presidency, 57 per cent approved of the job...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Jelani Cobb
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Byron Donalds
Person
Debbie Dingell
Person
Mike Pompeo
The Independent

Fox News host calls to fire ‘power drunk’ Fauci over domestic flight vaccine mandates

Fox and Friends host Will Cain lashed out at infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci after he raised the possibility that requiring domestic air travelers to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 could help bring the pandemic under control.Dr Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and longtime director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, made the suggestion during a Monday appearance on MSNBC when he said it would be “reasonable” for the Biden administration to consider such a plan.“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Dr Fauci...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Never count out Fox News

Last Thursday, CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter inventoried the reasons Fox News had experienced its “worst week”: There was the abrupt departure of anchor Chris Wallace from “Fox News Sunday,” the disclosure of text messages in which Fox News hosts counseled then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, the removal of an antisemitic cartoon from the network’s social media and a judge’s ruling against Fox News in a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Cable news lost plenty of viewers in 2021

NEW YORK — The presidential election, pandemic, and racial reckoning were stories that drove intense interest and engagement to news outlets in 2020. To a large degree, 2021 represented the inevitable hangover. Various metrics illustrate the dwindling popularity of news content, a decline felt acutely at the cable news...
WORLD
leedaily.com

Fox Anchor Chris Wallace Makes His News With a Move to Cnn

After serving for 18 years in CNN, the Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has taken an exit from Fox News, coping with a major blow to Fox’s news operation during a time that it has been hazed by the side of the network’s view. Wallace announced the shocking news...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Journalism School#Covid#White House#Abc
CBS News

Harris exposed to COVID-19, vice president's office says

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to COVID-19 by a member of her staff who spent Tuesday with the vice president and tested positive for the virus the following day, Harris's office disclosed. As a result of the close contact with the staff member, Harris received a...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

'Fox News Sunday' on December 26, 2021

EMANUEL (voice-over): The White House rolls out its plan to get at home rapid test into the hands of all Americans while many scramble to get tested for holiday gatherings and travel. UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We've been in line for an hour and 20 minutes. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's all the way...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

426K+
Followers
51K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy