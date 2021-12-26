To The Point: Rep. Peter Meijer on his freshman year, partisanship in Washington

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, says that his remarkable freshman year in U.S House of Representatives is not what he anticipated going on.

“A lot of members of Congress that have been there a very long time put their hands on the shoulders of freshmen and say look, it isn’t always this way. But at the same time this is all that we’ve known in our career,” the third district Republican said.

Meijer said it has been a moment of heightened political tension and extreme partisanship.

“(There’s) very little willingness to step across the aisle and try to work and move things forward for the American people,” he said.

Plus he shares why he thinks the supply change needs to be addressed with all government resources available on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 25.

