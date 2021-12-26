ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

To The Point: Rep. Peter Meijer on his freshman year, partisanship in Washington

By Rick Albin
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3nwb_0dVzQyKo00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, says that his remarkable freshman year in U.S House of Representatives is not what he anticipated going on.

“A lot of members of Congress that have been there a very long time put their hands on the shoulders of freshmen and say look, it isn’t always this way. But at the same time this is all that we’ve known in our career,” the third district Republican said.

Meijer said it has been a moment of heightened political tension and extreme partisanship.

“(There’s) very little willingness to step across the aisle and try to work and move things forward for the American people,” he said.

Plus he shares why he thinks the supply change needs to be addressed with all government resources available on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 25.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 8

Kathleen Hillock
3d ago

Looks to me that our Dem Gov Whitmer has done a fabulous job of reaching across the aisle to the Gop folks like Peter. I think he should man up and say so publicly.

Reply
5
Mary White
2d ago

He is a traitor, and taken in by Witchmers lies. Goodbye Peter.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Washington Government
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partisanship#Republican#American#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy