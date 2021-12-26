Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Timeless #1

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths will be a prequel to the upcoming expansion. Ubisoft is gearing up to release the next expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dawn of Ragnarok on March 10, 2022. The upcoming DLC will follow Odin on his quest to destroy a variety of gods and enemies from Norse mythology. As described by Ubisoft, it will be a “legendary Viking saga” where players will help Odin save his son “in the face of the gods’ doom.” As if that weren’t exciting enough, IGN has just announced that a prequel to the expansion is set to release next year called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths. The first issue is timed perfectly as it will launch only a week after Dawn of Ragnarok.

