Thunder are back in action, finally

By Post-Star staff report
Post-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than two weeks without a game, the Adirondack Thunder hope to get back on the ice with a road game against the Worcester Railers on Sunday. The Thunder had to postpone five games after more than a dozen players and...

poststar.com

Post-Star

Thunder get shutout from Kasel, win sixth straight

WORCESTER, Mass. — Brandon Kasel stopped 33 shots in a shutout effort as the Adirondack Thunder beat the short-handed Worcester Railers 5-0 on Sunday night. The Thunder won their sixth straight game as they hit the ice for the first time since Dec. 10. COVID infections forced the team to shut down for more than two weeks and postpone five games.
NHL
Post-Star

Brandon Kasel named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Thunder goaltender Brandon Kasel has been named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week. Kasel recorded his first professional shutout on Sunday with 33 saves in a 5-0 victory over the Worcester Railers. The 2020 Skidmore College graduate is 2-0-0 this season with a 0.50 goals-against...
