Thunder are back in action, finally

The basketball squads for Twin Cedars are off to opposing starts to their respective seasons. The Saber girls have rocketed out to one of their best starts in recent memory. The Sabers have been keyed by the perimeter shooting of Cheyanne Bruns, and the rebounding of Kisha Reed and Jetta Sterner. The boys, while slow out of the gates this season, are led by Devin Arkema, who is averaging nearly 28 points per game. Coach Brad McWilliams says the offense needs to get better, and he hopes adding some more sets over the break will help. Both Sabers squads will hit the court on January 6th against Tri-County.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO