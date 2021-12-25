ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Eve garage fire in Crystal Lake

By Daily Herald staff report
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

A detached garage in Crystal Lake caught on fire Friday evening, causing about $60,000 in damage to the building and another...

Suburbs get 2 inches in season's first snowfall

About two inches of snow fell on most of the Chicago suburbs Tuesday, while some areas saw a little more in the first measurable snowfall of this winter. Meteorologists at the Chicago bureau of the National Weather Service said the official reading at O'Hare International Airport came in at 1.5 inches.
CHICAGO, IL
2 Chicago men charged in connection with Oakbrook Center shooting

Two Chicago men have been charged in connection with the shooting that injured five people Thursday at the Oakbrook Center shopping mall. Steve L. Lane, 29, of the 6900 block of Sough Cregier Avenue, is charged with one count of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm, accused of shooting Tyran Williams. He is also charged with four counts of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm toward a person, accused of shooting toward four women, according to DuPage County court records. He is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, alleging he carried a gun on to mall property.
CHICAGO, IL
Senior bobcat dies at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton

The last of Cosley Zoo's resident bobcats has died after developing complications due to age-related kidney disease. Valentino, better known as "Val," was euthanized on Christmas Day. The 19-year-old bobcat had been in declining health, officials at the Wheaton zoo said. Val and another bobcat, Salvatore, the introvert of the...
WHEATON, IL
Marijuana dispensary opens near Aurora outlet mall

The nuEra recreational marijuana dispensary has opened at 1415 Corporate Blvd., Aurora, near the Chicago Premium Outlets mall. A ribbon-cutting is planned for 9 a.m. Friday with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. The company has medical dispensaries in Chicago, Urbana, and East Peoria, and recreational dispensaries in Pekin and Champaign. Store hours this week are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
AURORA, IL
Man charged with felony after spitting on Batavia officer

A homeless man was charged with felony aggravated battery Dec. 23 after spitting in a Batavia police officer's face, according to court records. William J. Colborn was charged with aggravated battery, battery of an insulting nature, trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 47-year-old spat on the left side of an officer's...
BATAVIA, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

