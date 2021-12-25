Christmas Eve garage fire in Crystal Lake

Two Chicago men have been charged in connection with the shooting that injured five people Thursday at the Oakbrook Center shopping mall. Steve L. Lane, 29, of the 6900 block of Sough Cregier Avenue, is charged with one count of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm, accused of shooting Tyran Williams. He is also charged with four counts of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm toward a person, accused of shooting toward four women, according to DuPage County court records. He is also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, alleging he carried a gun on to mall property.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO