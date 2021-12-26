ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australian state sees record cases, lab sends false results

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckAVg_0dVzQl6b00
FILE - A man has a swab taken at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney, on Dec. 21, 2021. Australia’s most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people isolated at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people were isolating at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has.

A major laboratory in Sydney, which is located in New South Wales, said that 400 people who had been informed a day earlier they had tested negative for COVID-19 had in fact tested positive. The lab’s medical director said those people were being contacted and informed of the error.

“An emergency response team is now investigating the cause of this mistake, which is believed to be due to human error. We sincerely apologize,” said SydPath medical director Anthony Dodds.

Doctors and pharmacists in New South Wales have said they are running short of vaccine doses amid a rush for shots spurred by concern over the omicron variant.

New South Wales reported 6,394 new infections, up from 6,288 a day earlier. Case numbers in the state have surged over the past two weeks but hospitalizations have lagged behind new infections.

More than 70% of cases in some Australian states are the omicron variant of the coronavirus but New South Wales does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant. State Health Minister Brad Hazzard indicated Sunday that omicron is widespread.

“We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get omicron,” Hazzard said. “If we’re all going to get omicron, the best way to face it is when we have full vaccinations including our booster.”

Health officials reported 458 active cases in hospitals across the state, up sharply from 388 the day before. There were 52 people in intensive care in New South Wales.

Victoria, the country’s second most populous state, reported 1,608 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, with 374 people in hospitals, including 77 in intensive care.

More than 30,000 people in Victoria spent Christmas isolating at home, unable to celebrate with family or friends. Of those, about half were reported to be active cases who contracted the virus in the days leading up to Christmas.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hazzard
Reuters

U.S. coronavirus cases hit record high

(Reuters) - The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the United States has hit a record high of 258,312 over the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally. The previous peak for the seven-day moving average was a figure of 250,141 recorded on Jan. 8 of this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austinnews.net

Florida sees 60,000 new Covid cases in 2 days, sets new record

MIAMI, Florida: Florida set a record, reporting nearly 32,000 new COVID-19 cases on December 23, the most new cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The previous high in Florida, set August 27, was 27,668 Covid...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Christmas#Omicron#Covid#Australian#Ap#Sydpath Medical#State Health
hawaiinewsnow.com

State Lab: Vast majority of COVID cases on Oahu are now Omicron

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Omicron now represents the dominant COVID specimen in Hawaii, the state Health Department confirmed Wednesday in its latest variant report. The highly transmissible mutation accounts for at least 66% of cases statewide, Hawaii State Lab results say. On Oahu, 78% of cases are believed to be Omicron.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
MercuryNews

NY state sees record daily COVID case numbers

New York state on Friday had its highest single day count of new Covid-19 case reports with 21,027, according to data. New York’s data also revealed that positive Covid-19 cases in the state jumped 154% in less than a week. The previous high was January 14 when there were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
US News and World Report

Australian States Reinstate COVID-19 Curbs as Omicron Cases Jump

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia reintroduced COVID-19 curbs such as mandated mask wearing indoors, capacity limits and QR code check-ins to cover most of the population on Thursday as daily infections hit a fresh record, fuelled by the highly infectious Omicron variant. The changes for 17 million people two days before Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Australian state reimposes masks after major spike in cases

SYDNEY — Australia on Thursday reported a major spike in coronavirus infections, prompting the worst-hit state of New South Wales to reimpose mask wearing indoors, a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected lockdowns or mask mandates for the entire country to slow the spread of the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times-Journal

Lab testing confirms state’s first COVID-19 case of Omicron variant

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) contract lab has found the variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus known as Omicron in a specimen from an Alabama resident. The person with the Omicron variant is a resident of the West Central...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bradenton Herald

Florida COVID update: State sees the largest multi-day case increase on record

Florida on Thursday reported 77,848 additional COVID-19 cases and 90 more deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. The large increase comes from the CDC backlogging cases and deaths for Florida on Mondays and Thursdays, when multiple days in the past had their totals changed.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Australia: Hundreds given false Covid results in Sydney lab error

A Sydney lab has told hundreds of people they did not have Covid when they in fact had tested positive, amid soaring infections in the area. The mistake, which took place over the Christmas period, was due to a "data processing error". The Australian state of New South Wales is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports New Single Day Record Of 15,163 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Also Hits New High

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 15,163 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday, a new single day record. The previous record was set last week when the state reported 10,040 new cases on Christmas Eve. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts had also increased to 13.58%, also a new record high. There were also 45 additional deaths reported Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,017,429. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,737. There were 91,974 total new tests reported. There are 1,711 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 392 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

701K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy