‘I hurt this team’: Baker Mayfield blames self in Browns’ tough loss to Packers

By Associated Press, Laura Morrison
 6 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP/WJW) — Baker Mayfield showed how difficult it is to thrive without getting much practice time, no matter how easy Aaron Rodgers has made it look over the last month.

Mayfield threw a career-high four interceptions in his first game since returning from the reserve/ COVID-19 list as the Browns ’ fading playoff hopes took another hit with a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

“I don’t think it was anything preparation wise, mentally, it was just missed throws,” Mayfield said following the game. “Uncharacteristic and I hurt this team, and that’s the most frustrating thing for me because I thought our defense played tremendous against a really, really good offense.”

Cleveland’s coronavirus-related complications have severely hindered the Browns’ chances of earning a second straight playoff berth.

Mayfield missed a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday because of his presence on the list. The Browns (7-8) were missing at least eight regulars Saturday and about a dozen regulars on Monday.

With left tackle Jedrick Willis and center JC Tretter both on the coronavirus list, Mayfield was sacked five times while going 21 of 36 for 222 yards. He threw touchdown passes to Harrison Bryant and Anthony Schwartz.

Even with so many players sidelined, the Browns still could have won this game and handed the Packers their first home loss of the season — if Mayfield hadn’t made so many mistakes.

“It’s unfortunate,” Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said following the game. “With Baker, I know he had four interceptions but listen we win as a team, we lose as a team. I know he’s going to take it hard and we’re all taking it hard.”

Mayfield has been unable to practice the last couple of weeks due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. But he only had to look at the opposite sideline to know that a lack of practice time doesn’t always result in a lack of production.

Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdown passes without an interception over his last five games for the Packers (12-3) despite dealing with a toe injury that has curtailed his practice participation. Rodgers says he fractured his left pinky toe while working out at home during his own quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test.

Mayfield didn’t come close to matching that kind of efficiency.

Each of the Packers’ three touchdowns followed Mayfield interceptions. His final mistake was perhaps the costliest. The Browns trailed 24-22 and faced third-and-10 from midfield when Rasul Douglas picked off a pass intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones with 43 seconds left.

That was Douglas’ second interception of the day. Mayfield also threw passes that were picked off by Darnell Savage and Chandon Sullivan.

Mayfield’s turnovers spoiled solid performances by Cleveland’s running game and defense. Nick Chubb rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and he also had three catches for 58 yards. Cleveland’s defense allowed just three points in the second half and gave up just 36 yards over the Packers’ last four possessions.

That combination could have added up to a Browns victory if Mayfield was spotless. He didn’t come close to that.

UP NEXT

Browns: visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 3.

The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders | COMMENTARY

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
NFL
92.3 The Fan

Camryn Justice talks Browns, Baker and Berry

Jonathan and Cameron have a first-time conversation that definitely doesn’t let down, talking Baker’s health, Andrew Berry’s skill of stacking rosters and whether or not we have what it takes for the next 2 games.
NFL
