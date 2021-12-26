ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns lose a heartbreaker on a lousy call and lousy throws by Baker Mayfield – Terry Pluto

By Terry Pluto, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What do you say about this game?. What do you...

Larry Debnar
5d ago

bad or missed calls are part of the game but more importantly so are good quaterbacks and we dont have one Dont blame the officials A QB change needs made

Mikey Colian
6d ago

the refs also missed to face mask penalties that the packers did to Mayfield and people Jones. also called a false start on Cleveland but the defensive line was off sides

Miles Eston
5d ago

I don't know what's worse, the continued missed calls at the most inopportune times, or continuing to throw when you've already thrown 4 pics and have a guy averaging 9 yd a carry yes 9 yd.

Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield on death threats his wife Emily said he received on social media: ‘It’s not like it’s anything new to us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Baker Mayfield said Thursday of the death threats he received via social media that “it’s not like it’s anything new to us.”. The threats, first cited by Emily Mayfield on her Instagram account, came after the 24-22 loss to the Packers on Christmas Day. Mayfield threw a career-high four interceptions in a high-stakes game that dropped the Browns to 7-8 and has them clinging to their playoff lives.
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Telling Admission On His Browns Tenure

In his two-plus seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. rarely looked like his vintage self. Whether it was due to injuries, ineffectiveness or a seeming lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Beckham’s numbers never matched what he put up in his first five pro seasons with the New York Giants.
NFL
