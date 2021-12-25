Paul George out at least three weeks

Marc Stein: The Clippers announce that Paul George is out at least 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Crushing news for the Clippers on Christmas with Paul George tearing a ligament in his shooting elbow as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. Here’s what happened and what it means moving forward for the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/3YGCTasDZe – 8:30 PM

Eric Patten @EricPatten

In addition to the Paul George news sucking for the Clippers and my fandom sanity… it also kills my first place fantasy team that has already lost Porter Jr and Sexton for the year and AD for weeks – 8:01 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Official Clippers injury report for tomorrow vs Nuggets:

– Paul George (elbow) and Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) out

– Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson (H&S) out

– Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Jason Preston (foot) out – 7:55 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Late December and January were always going to be difficult for the Clippers.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Clippers announce Paul George out with a “torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.” He’ll be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, could be longer.

PG13 having another All-NBA season, averaging 27.4 a game and leading the shorthanded Clips. – 6:22 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, Clippers say. Tough blow for a Clippers team already without Kawhi Leonard and currently the fifth seed in the West with a 17-15 record. pic.twitter.com/LhPngDm7bk – 6:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George has had issues with his right elbow going back to rhe 2018 offseason, and missed two weeks with a right elbow sprain.

Now after a 2-game return, George will miss 12-15 games under this timeline for a torn right UCL. pic.twitter.com/roi8vjgZ3m – 6:19 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Clippers announce that Paul George is out at least 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star F Paul George has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, sources tell ESPN. – 6:12 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George is set to return and start tonight according to Ty Lue. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / December 20, 2021

Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue: “With PG back, it takes a load off a lot of guys… he feels good, good enough to play. Biggest thing for him is going to be his conditioning. So we gotta keep an eye on that.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / December 20, 2021

Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says the Clippers know they won’t be able to count on Paul George playing 10-12 minutes straight tonight in his first game since Dec. 6, said they’ll watch his minutes carefully. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / December 20, 2021