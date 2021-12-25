ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Paul George out at least three weeks

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxohi_0dVzQSHg00

Marc Stein: The Clippers announce that Paul George is out at least 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Crushing news for the Clippers on Christmas with Paul George tearing a ligament in his shooting elbow as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. Here’s what happened and what it means moving forward for the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/3YGCTasDZe8:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKsR8_0dVzQSHg00

Eric Patten @EricPatten

In addition to the Paul George news sucking for the Clippers and my fandom sanity… it also kills my first place fantasy team that has already lost Porter Jr and Sexton for the year and AD for weeks – 8:01 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Official Clippers injury report for tomorrow vs Nuggets:

– Paul George (elbow) and Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) out

– Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson (H&S) out

– Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Jason Preston (foot) out – 7:55 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers’ Paul George out 3-4 weeks with elbow injury ocregister.com/2021/12/25/cli…7:11 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Late December and January were always going to be difficult for the Clippers.

Now it’s looking exceedingly difficult, with Paul George out until a re-evaluation in 3-4 weeks: latimes.com/sports/clipper…6:52 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Clippers announce Paul George out with a “torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.” He’ll be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, could be longer.

PG13 having another All-NBA season, averaging 27.4 a game and leading the shorthanded Clips. – 6:22 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, Clippers say. Tough blow for a Clippers team already without Kawhi Leonard and currently the fifth seed in the West with a 17-15 record. pic.twitter.com/LhPngDm7bk6:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George has had issues with his right elbow going back to rhe 2018 offseason, and missed two weeks with a right elbow sprain.

Now after a 2-game return, George will miss 12-15 games under this timeline for a torn right UCL. pic.twitter.com/roi8vjgZ3m6:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EI5hM_0dVzQSHg00

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Unfortunate news for the Clippers, who are going to have a hard time staying over .500 with Paul George out a minimum of 3-4 weeks due to a torn unlar collateral ligament in his right elbow. pic.twitter.com/56wvNPoohp6:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihP5r_0dVzQSHg00

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Uhoh — Paul George will miss some additional time. pic.twitter.com/yaulMGvZ396:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237qU7_0dVzQSHg00

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers say Paul George will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks because of an elbow injury. pic.twitter.com/kBcrfrvaly6:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yblSM_0dVzQSHg00

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Clippers star Paul George has suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He’ll be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks. – 6:15 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers say Paul George will be evaluated in 3-4 weeks and that he has a torn ligament in his right elbow – 6:15 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Clippers announce that Paul George is out at least 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com6:14 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Los Angeles Clippers say Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He will rest and be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks. – 6:14 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star F Paul George has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, sources tell ESPN. – 6:12 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George is set to return and start tonight according to Ty Lue. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / December 20, 2021

Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue: “With PG back, it takes a load off a lot of guys… he feels good, good enough to play. Biggest thing for him is going to be his conditioning. So we gotta keep an eye on that.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / December 20, 2021

Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says the Clippers know they won’t be able to count on Paul George playing 10-12 minutes straight tonight in his first game since Dec. 6, said they’ll watch his minutes carefully. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / December 20, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Clippers' Paul George out with torn ligament in right elbow

Paul George has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be out up to a month. The Los Angeles Clippers announced George’s injury Saturday. He will rest and be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, when next steps will be decided, the team said. George...
NBA
SportsGrid

Paul George will miss the next 3-4 weeks with an elbow injury

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Paul George will miss three to four weeks with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Originally it was thought to be just a sprained elbow. George suffered the injury on December sixth against Portland and missed five games. He leads Los Angeles in scoring, averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. In December, George is only shooting 37.2 percent from the field and 27.3 from three, well below his career average of 43.6 and 38.1.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Isaiah Hartenstein
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Fake Bully” – Twitter calls out Joel Embiid ‘Soft’ after a nasty scuffle with Montrezl Harrell

The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
NBA
Daily Mail

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the ALL-TIME leading NBA Christmas day scorer... but the LA Lakers fall to their FIFTH consecutive defeat thanks to James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James broke a NBA record but couldn't stop the LA Lakers from falling to their fifth consecutive defeat in their clash with the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time NBA champion broke a record which had previously been held by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, of holding the most points scored by any player in history on Christmas Day.
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy