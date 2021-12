SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The $6-million renovation of city buildings will continue in January with upgrades to the South Euclid Community Center. “The community center will be renovated as part of the Leopardo (Energy) project, like the work being done now at city hall and the service department,” said Community Services Director Keith Benjamin. “In January and February the community center will undergo additional renovations including new flooring, new wall coverings -- painting and wallpaper -- and installation of a new HVAC system. Also, because of the rise of Omicron and because of its spread, the community center will be closed to all activities, with the exception of Community Partnership on Aging helping to feed our seniors.”

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO