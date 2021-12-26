Community Blood Center celebrates ‘Hometown Heroes’ blood drive sponsors from 2021
MIAMI VALLEY — Community Blood Center are highlighting 12 “Holiday Heroes” blood drive sponsors for the “12 Days of Christmas.”
CBC organizers said that all of their partners helped avoid a blood shortage in 2021 by sponsoring blood drives.
The following were honored by Dayton CBC:
- Fr. Chis Worland and St. Albert Parish
- Phil Renforth, Cambridge Christian Church and Lincoln High School
- Mike Davis and Fairfield High School
- Ed Lendenski Memorial Blood Drive
- Beavercreek Battle of the Badges at Peace Lutheran Church
- Cindy Oakley and Airstream Blood Drives
- Mitch Eiting and Midmark-Versailles Blood Drives
- Germantown United Methodist Pastor Gary Wheeler
- Cindy Eadens and Winchester Community High School
- Kathleen Gormley and Butter Teach Natural Science Center
- Quest Community Church and Pastor Bill Walker
- St. Michael’s Hall and Jane Poeppelman
