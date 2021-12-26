Community Blood Center celebrates ‘Hometown Heroes’ blood drive sponsors from 2021

Hometown Hero (Community Blood Center)

MIAMI VALLEY — Community Blood Center are highlighting 12 “Holiday Heroes” blood drive sponsors for the “12 Days of Christmas.”

CBC organizers said that all of their partners helped avoid a blood shortage in 2021 by sponsoring blood drives.

>> Community Blood Center hosting “New Year’s Resolution Blood Drive”

The following were honored by Dayton CBC:

Fr. Chis Worland and St. Albert Parish

Phil Renforth, Cambridge Christian Church and Lincoln High School

Mike Davis and Fairfield High School

Ed Lendenski Memorial Blood Drive

Beavercreek Battle of the Badges at Peace Lutheran Church

Cindy Oakley and Airstream Blood Drives

Mitch Eiting and Midmark-Versailles Blood Drives

Germantown United Methodist Pastor Gary Wheeler

Cindy Eadens and Winchester Community High School

Kathleen Gormley and Butter Teach Natural Science Center

Quest Community Church and Pastor Bill Walker

St. Michael’s Hall and Jane Poeppelman

©2021 Cox Media Group