Community Blood Center celebrates ‘Hometown Heroes’ blood drive sponsors from 2021

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Hometown Hero (Community Blood Center)

MIAMI VALLEY — Community Blood Center are highlighting 12 “Holiday Heroes” blood drive sponsors for the “12 Days of Christmas.”

CBC organizers said that all of their partners helped avoid a blood shortage in 2021 by sponsoring blood drives.

>> Community Blood Center hosting “New Year’s Resolution Blood Drive”

The following were honored by Dayton CBC:

  • Fr. Chis Worland and St. Albert Parish
  • Phil Renforth, Cambridge Christian Church and Lincoln High School
  • Mike Davis and Fairfield High School
  • Ed Lendenski Memorial Blood Drive
  • Beavercreek Battle of the Badges at Peace Lutheran Church
  • Cindy Oakley and Airstream Blood Drives
  • Mitch Eiting and Midmark-Versailles Blood Drives
  • Germantown United Methodist Pastor Gary Wheeler
  • Cindy Eadens and Winchester Community High School
  • Kathleen Gormley and Butter Teach Natural Science Center
  • Quest Community Church and Pastor Bill Walker
  • St. Michael’s Hall and Jane Poeppelman

