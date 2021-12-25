Remembering Woody McHale, WSU's unforgettable honorary captain at 2001 Sun Bowl

In what surely amounts to the least desired but also a very possible outcome at the end of the season, West Virginia's offense struggled mightily against a good defense and the Mountaineer defense had issues with a potent running game as a pretty generic performance punctuated the schedule. Minnesota did what Minnesota is known to do in an 18-6 win. The Golden Gophers made their share of mistakes and didn't blow WVU off the field, but the Mountaineers just weren't good enough offensively or consistent enough in any aspect to exploit that and make it matter. And now ... the offseason, which may or may not be eventful. The amount of activity that follows will say a lot about what Neal Brown thinks of the job he and his staff have done so far. Tonight's episode covers what happened and what happens next for players, coaches, schemes and more. It's all on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

