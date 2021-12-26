Pittsburgh's North Pole: The North Shore

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID issues within the Boston College football team forced the cancellation of the Military Bowl against East Carolina. The bowl game was scheduled to be played Monday in Annapolis, Md., but Boston College had more than 40 players unavailable for the game. “Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team,” BC athletics director William Campbell said in a statement. “We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO