Derrick Henry One-On-One | Titans All-Access

The Tennessee Titans were hoping they could reignite Julio Jones‘ career after bringing him aboard this summer via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That has been far from the case in 2021, as the veteran wide receiver has been limited to just nine appearances due to varying health issues. After battling injury for much of the season, Jones was able to get back into the lineup in each of the past three weeks, but it looks as if he may be headed back to the shelf, per Ben Arthur.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO