NFL

Derrick Henry One-On-One | Titans All-Access

Kentucky New Era
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmie Wells sits down with Titans RB Derrick Henry to talk about his success...

www.kentuckynewera.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Win (out) and you’re in: Dolphins get help they need to make playoffs ahead of Monday night game at Saints

The Miami Dolphins now control their own playoff fate and increased their probability of making the postseason significantly on Sunday despite not playing. The Dolphins’ playoff chances improved from 9% to 17% after Sunday’s AFC results, according to FiveThirtyEight. As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, ...

The Spun

Titans Announce Roster Decision On Julio Jones

At 10-5, the Tennessee Titans boast the second-best record in the AFC. But they haven’t secured their playoff bid just yet. So will wide receiver Julio Jones be joining the Titans on their playoff push?. On Monday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Jones has been placed on the...



ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones’ health issues continue with COVID-19 update

The Tennessee Titans were hoping they could reignite Julio Jones‘ career after bringing him aboard this summer via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That has been far from the case in 2021, as the veteran wide receiver has been limited to just nine appearances due to varying health issues. After battling injury for much of the season, Jones was able to get back into the lineup in each of the past three weeks, but it looks as if he may be headed back to the shelf, per Ben Arthur.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With AFC South on hold, Titans can still clinch playoff spot or regain No. 1 seed in Week 16

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) won’t be clinching the AFC South in Week 16 after the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, 22-16. The good news for the Titans is that their magic number is down to one. That means Tennessee can clinch simply by winning one of their next two games against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 or the Houston Texans in Week 18.


theScore

Can Derrick Henry ever break the single-season carries record?

Throughout December, we've written stories about records, spotlighting a fresh or overlooked angle behind sports' biggest milestone chases. Read Part 1 about Steph Curry, Part 2 about Alex Ovechkin, and Part 3 about Miguel Cabrera. Derrick Henry is on the mend - just not in time to revitalize his season.

paulkuharsky.com

Arrow is up on Shane Bowen for role in Titans' defense this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – At the onset of the season, it was reasonable to expect a team that had scored nearly 30 points per game to sustain a high level of offense. Get the poor defense up to the middle of the pack and the Tennessee Titans would be much improved.

tennesseetitans.com

Game Preview: Titans Host Dolphins, One Win from Division Title

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. The Titans are 10-5 with two games remaining on their schedule. They lead the AFC South by a game over the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and also hold the tiebreaker based on a pair of head-to-head wins. With a victory either this week against the Dolphins or next week at the Houston Texans, or with a Colts loss in either of their final two games, the Titans will clinch their second consecutive AFC South title and their third straight playoff berth. The Colts host the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday and finish in Week 18 on the road at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...

wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI

