Derrick Henry One-On-One | Titans All-Access

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is inching closer to his much-anticipated return from a foot injury he suffered in Week 8, but when exactly that will be remains to be seen. On “Good Morning Football” on Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said that Henry could possibly return in Week...
The Miami Dolphins now control their own playoff fate and increased their probability of making the postseason significantly on Sunday despite not playing. The Dolphins’ playoff chances improved from 9% to 17% after Sunday’s AFC results, according to FiveThirtyEight. As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, ...
At 10-5, the Tennessee Titans boast the second-best record in the AFC. But they haven’t secured their playoff bid just yet. So will wide receiver Julio Jones be joining the Titans on their playoff push?. On Monday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Jones has been placed on the...
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will be a little lighter in the wallet this week after the league fined him for a hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Week 15. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Simmons has been fined $15,450 after he had a low hit...
The Tennessee Titans were hoping they could reignite Julio Jones‘ career after bringing him aboard this summer via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That has been far from the case in 2021, as the veteran wide receiver has been limited to just nine appearances due to varying health issues. After battling injury for much of the season, Jones was able to get back into the lineup in each of the past three weeks, but it looks as if he may be headed back to the shelf, per Ben Arthur.
The Tennessee Titans on Thursday clinched their second consecutive 10-win season, using a second-half surge to topple the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
How are Titans fans feeling about their team, which could have the AFC South clinched in Week 17?
Beat writer Ben Arthur answer questions from fans submitted following the 49ers...
The Tennessee Titans (10-5) won’t be clinching the AFC South in Week 16 after the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) beat the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, 22-16. The good news for the Titans is that their magic number is down to one. That means Tennessee can clinch simply by winning one of their next two games against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 or the Houston Texans in Week 18.
Throughout December, we've written stories about records, spotlighting a fresh or overlooked angle behind sports' biggest milestone chases. Read Part 1 about Steph Curry, Part 2 about Alex Ovechkin, and Part 3 about Miguel Cabrera. Derrick Henry is on the mend - just not in time to revitalize his season.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – At the onset of the season, it was reasonable to expect a team that had scored nearly 30 points per game to sustain a high level of offense. Get the poor defense up to the middle of the pack and the Tennessee Titans would be much improved.
DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. The Titans are 10-5 with two games remaining on their schedule. They lead the AFC South by a game over the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and also hold the tiebreaker based on a pair of head-to-head wins. With a victory either this week against the Dolphins or next week at the Houston Texans, or with a Colts loss in either of their final two games, the Titans will clinch their second consecutive AFC South title and their third straight playoff berth. The Colts host the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday and finish in Week 18 on the road at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Police recently released new information surrounding the death of former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. A friend found the 33-year-old dead at his home on Thursday. Police in Roswell, Georgia, got a call Thursday night of a reported cardiac arrest. The caller said they found Demaryius Thomas unconscious...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ.
UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
NFL great John Madden has died. The 85-year-old retired pro football coach-turned-broadcaster passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday. The NFL announced his death moments ago with a heartfelt statement. "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.
Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
