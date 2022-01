Beau Appling had already had a pretty full day before he was nearly crushed by a tree. Appling, an incident responder with the Oregon Department of Transportation, was patrolling a Josephine County section of Interstate 5 on Monday afternoon after a morning of helping drivers who had slid off the roadway. He had spread sand on icy spots and looked for dangerous areas as a winter storm pummeled southern Oregon.

2 DAYS AGO