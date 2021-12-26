ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

‘Pack the Pirate Ship’ raises over 4,500 pounds of food for residents in Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Volunteers from “Pack the Pirate Ship” were able to collect more than 4,500 pounds of food donations for Escambia and Santa Rosa county residents.

The food donations provided an estimated 8,960 healthy meals for those in need. In addition to the food donations, “Pack the Pirate Ship” raised an estimated $7,000 in financial gifts for residents in need.

“Pack the Pirate Ship” is a food drive event that was hosted by Manna food pantries on Dec. 17 in Pensacola . The drive-thru event allowed residents to drop-off non-perishable items that were unloaded by volunteers. The donations were then taken to fill up Manna’s pirate-themed float to give to those in need.

Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A $3,000 state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1. The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn, and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in Lee County in 2019. Lovvorn says […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

