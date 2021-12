Milwaukee erased a 19-point deficit to beat Boston 117-113 on Christmas at Fiserv Forum. Playing his first game since returning from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Giannis Antetokounmpo played a starring role in the comeback. The Bucks trailed by 11 when the two-time MVP returned to the floor with 5:34 left. He scored 12 of the next 15 points for Milwaukee to tie the game at 111. After a couple Jayson Tatum free throws gave Boston a two-point advantage, Wesley Matthews hit a 3-pointer to give the Bucks the lead for the first time all game. The Greek Freak finished things off when he met Robert Williams at the rim and blocked his shot in the final seconds.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO