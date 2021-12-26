Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty conditions lead to heightened fire concerns Sunday
By Erika Paige
3 days ago
After an unseasonably warm Christmas Day, pattern changes are on the way as we wrap up the month of December. The first of several cold fronts arrives Sunday. This will lead to an increase of clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s for most. Winds will...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) -Good Tuesday morning y’all! It is a fairly rainy morning in the Commonwealth with temps split across the region. In southern Kentucky, warm air is keeping us in the 50s while in northern Kentucky, we are in the low 40s. This will teeter back and forth all day, but I do think Lexington will get to the low to mid-60s later on. Rain showers are likely throughout the day with gusty winds. Heavy rain is expected tomorrow with some rumbles of thunder embedded as well. Some areas could pick up on 1-3 inches of rain so we will watch for some localized flooding in some locations. Gusty winds up to 40 mph are also possible. Temps stay around 60 degrees on Wednesday and upper 50s by Thursday. By the end of the week, we get some dry time, and temps rise to the 60s again by New Year’s Eve. Our next system looks to come around or slightly after the ball drops. This will give us heavy rain once again and the threat of flooding is increased. Some locations could pick up an additional 1-3 inches of rain into the weekend. Temps will drop into the rest of the weekend. The rain could even eventually turn to snow depending on the timing.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s unseasonably warm weather will continue for a few more days, but a drastic change is on the way. “A front is going to come through the area and that is going to send temperatures crashing down late this weekend and into next week,” said Simone Lewis, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Charleston Weather Bureau.
Weather will turn warmer Tuesday after a rainy start, but sign of winter's big return is on the horizon. Morning showers and storms have now cleared up, but not after lots of rainfall across the state. rain totals reached nearly two inches in Jefferson City and Versailles today!. Tuesday afternoon...
Beginning Tuesday a winter system is expected to bring an additional couple of inches of snow across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. The winter storm has a good chance of giving Chicago its first snow of the season, the latest the city has ever waited for its first snow.
Wake Up Weather: Tuesday, December 28: Gusty winds means elevated fire conditions this afternoon. WSW winds will increase to 10-15 G25mph this afternoon and with very dry conditions we will have Elevated Fire Conditions across the Big country and Heartland. Highs this afternoon will be around 74-76 degrees.
This cold front takes a toll on our temperatures tonight. Those in northwest Kansas will be downright cold into the single digits. The rest of us in the teens and 20s. Elevated fire danger remains in place across far southwestern Kansas tonight as winds stay persistent out of the north.
DENVER(CBS)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver.
Credit CBS4
The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 range for most mountain locations.
Credit CBS4
That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/12/28/colorado-weather-ski-areas-get-5-feet-of-snow-in-5-days-and-snow-is-finally-coming-to-denver/
The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring another big...
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Our region saw two forest fires on Christmas Day, and dry conditions are raising concern about the Spring fire season still ahead. Woodlands in western Virginia are filled with dry leaves and other potential fuels. Ground moisture is low, and Regional Forester Chris Thomsen says it will take about two and half inches of rain to saturate the soil.
Expect a big spread in high temperatures today as our next cold front rolls through. They will range from the 30s to the 60s. It will feel like winter all day in Northwest Kansas while Wichita will get a brief taste of spring before the front arrives. Also ahead of...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived.
Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day.
Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°.
Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday.
Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days.
Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight.
A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning.
Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...
Alabama is bracing for potential severe weather from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Straight-line winds of up to 60 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes are possible, said Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Birmingham. North and west Alabama will see the best possibility for...
