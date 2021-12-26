ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty conditions lead to heightened fire concerns Sunday

By Erika Paige
KSN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an unseasonably warm Christmas Day, pattern changes are on the way as we wrap up the month of December. The first of several cold fronts arrives Sunday. This will lead to an increase of clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s for most. Winds will...

www.ksn.com

