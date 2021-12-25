ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama stars drop in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It never seems to be a surprise when Alabama players are selected in the annual NFL Draft. The 2022 draft may not see as many Crimson Tide players as recent years, but most programs would love to even have one, Alabama’s expected to have two.

Standout offensive lineman Evan Neal and first-year transfer wide receiver Jameson Williams are both projected to be off the board early in the first round.

Recent trends suggest Evan Neal is a top-five pick, but in a mock draft done by CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards, Neal falls to No. 7 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Same goes for Jameson Williams. Williams has recently been projected within the top-10, or just outside. According to Edwards, Williams now sits at No. 14 to the New Orleans Saints.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide and players that may enter the 2022 NFL draft.

