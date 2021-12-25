ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Home for the Holidays Recipes - Morgan Ashley

KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan and her mom put together a batch of stuffing...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Vanessa Lachey makes this breakfast casserole every Christmas morning

It's amazing how many ways there are to transform a humble can of biscuit dough into delicious culinary creations. Television host and actress Vanessa Lachey is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite biscuit-based recipes from her cookbook, "Life from Scratch: Family Traditions That Start with You." She shows us how to make sweet cinnamon monkey bread with raisins and a sausage, egg and cheese brunch casserole.
RECIPES
funcheap.com

Morgan Hill Holiday Boutique

Come out and enjoy a relaxing day of shopping and fun. Local vendors will be offering their unique goods and services for holiday gifts and stocking suffers! The boutique will be held in the parking lot of Top Knot Salon at 125 W. Main Ave in Morgan Hill. VENDORS. The...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Recipe: Eggs in Purgatory is a blessing for home cooks

Bridget Lancaster, co-host of TV’s “America’s Test Kitchen,” shared some favorite recipes for feeding family and friends in “Cooking at Home with Bridget and Julia” (America’s Test Kitchen, $35). Lancaster writes that one of most beloved in-a-hurry dishes showcases eggs. Eggs in Purgatory...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Dog#Sous Chef#Food Drink
Boston Globe

Four cookie recipes baked with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice that will fill your home with holiday spirit

Of the hundreds — actually, thousands — of cookies you can bake over the holidays, the doughs mixed with warm spices seem to go best with frosty temps and the festive season. Most are cookies you can bake with kids, and some, like whimsical gingerbread people or snowflakes stamped out of the same dough, can easily be turned into ornaments by poking a hole in the top of the cookie before baking.
RECIPES
Medscape News

Recipes to Help Survive — and Even Enjoy — the Holidays

What does surviving the holidays really mean, anyway?. To some people, it means just making it back and forth from the relatives' house without any major blowouts. To others, it could mean getting through these sugar-laden, slothful, sleepy weeks without an unwanted extra 10 pounds. It could also mean just having a nice time: Not getting annoyed with the sister who never helps with dishes. Taking a nap when you feel like it. Trading your run for a walk, enjoying delicious treats, and not stuffing yourself silly. Just relaxing, enjoying the people around you, and feeling the joy of the season.
RECIPES
tsln.com

Comfort and Joy- Rachel’s recipes and essays of home

My maternal grandmother June isn’t known for her cooking. Her mother, who owned a beauty shop in their small town, routinely burned carrots trying to cook dinner and juggle all of the other tasks required to run a household and work fulltime in 1940-something with five kids. When June wed, carrots were on the menu one evening for dinner and she cooked them just as her mother always had- burned into wrinkly, charred shadows of their former selves. I can only imagine my grandfather trying to explain that just because that’s how your mother makes them, that’s not how it’s actually done.
RECIPES
WWLP 22News

Recipes and helpful hints for holiday decorated cookies and creations

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you are invited to a cookie swap or giving them as a gift, well-decorated Christmas cookies are always appreciated. Phylissa Phillips from GILTE Phyl’s bakery service is here to demonstrate some Christmas Cookie icing basics…..and to share some of her professional tips and techniques!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
trentondaily.com

Trenton Public Library Hosts Holiday Recipe Swap

As the pandemic rolled through this year, many Trentonians stayed home and quarantined for the holidays, skipping the large family meals for smaller quarantine-styled holiday celebrations. With the feasts out of commission, the Trenton Public Library decided to make up for it in a quarantine-friendly way by asking Trentonians to send in their favorite traditional holiday meals.
TRENTON, NJ
CW33 NewsFix

Sponsored Content: holiday food recipes with Mastercard

MASTERCARD SPONSORED CONTENT — One of the best parts of traveling is experiencing great food and drinks. Now, a new collection of recipes from around the world is available just in time for the holidays. World-famous sommelier and lifestyle expert Belinda Chang has teamed up with Mastercard to be...
RECIPES
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

How to make Bubble and Squeak with your Christmas leftovers

If you’ve spent hours sweating away in the kitchen on Christmas Day, then there’s no better Boxing Day meal than Bubble and Squeak.The traditional British dish has been around since the 18th century when it mainly consisted of fried meat and cabbage, though nowadays the meal includes almost anything and everything leftover from dinner - as well as an egg thrown in for good measure.According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the rather peculiar name comes from the sounds made by the meat and as they are fried.Lucky for you, the dish is very quick and simple to whip up (even with...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy