ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Home for the Holidays Recipes - Kalae Chock

KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalae and her family brings us a unique, flavorful...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Food Drink
Mashed

The Problem Fans Have With Ree Drummond's Holiday Cookie Recipe

Few can argue with Ree Drummond's baking skills. According to Design & Living, Drummond understands that this form of cooking requires precision to yield the best results. While she may prefer to cook, she loves baking cinnamon rolls and considers her chocolate sheet cake one of her best recipes. The chef also has some secret ingredients designed to spruce up any winter dessert. Drummond relies on apples with seasonal spices and caramel sauce for the holidays, while a mix of orange marmalade sweet rolls with cranberries can really make the season feel that much more festive, per Food & Wine.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
williams-sonoma.com

These are the Four Secrets to the Best Prime Rib Ever

Prime rib is a holiday staple, and for good reason – it feels special and impressive, worthy of a celebratory holiday meal but doesn’t require a ton of hands-on time. Although it’s a roast, it can be on the pricey side so you want to make sure to get it right; there’s nothing more disappointing than a dry prime rib. So what is the secret to the best prime rib ever? It comes down to a few simple tips – read on to find out!
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Vanessa Lachey makes this breakfast casserole every Christmas morning

It's amazing how many ways there are to transform a humble can of biscuit dough into delicious culinary creations. Television host and actress Vanessa Lachey is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite biscuit-based recipes from her cookbook, "Life from Scratch: Family Traditions That Start with You." She shows us how to make sweet cinnamon monkey bread with raisins and a sausage, egg and cheese brunch casserole.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Our 10 Most Popular Potato Recipes of 2021

In 2021 we loaded our plates with comfort food, and we can hardly think of anything that brings more joy to our bellies and hearts than potatoes. At the root (no pun intended!) potatoes are so simple and humble, yet with minimal effort and a couple of basic pantry ingredients it’s surprisingly easy to pull together a potato dish so utterly impressive and comforting that it becomes the talk of the table. Baked into a creamy casserole, roasted so they’re shatteringly crisp and buttery, or cooked into a cheesy stack, potatoes are side dish bliss, and we just cannot get enough.
RECIPES
BHG

11 Pot Pie Recipes to Create Your Most Cozy Meal Yet

Ah, pot pie. The buttery crust filled with a creamy meat- and veggie mixture is a meal that can turn any day into a happy one. Chicken may be the most familiar (because it's so creamy and delicious), but there are plenty of other pot pie recipes that can inspire your menu. Here you'll get some easy pot pie recipes featuring seafood, beef, veggies and more. You'll also find interesting takes on classic pot pies with chicken (think barbecue or Alfredo!) as well turkey pot pie recipes that can utilize leftovers.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Our 20 Best New Casserole Recipes of 2021

Who doesn't love a casserole? They're ridiculously easy to make, taste delicious, and are super cost-effective — what more could you ask for? While everyone probably has a couple of tried-and-true casserole recipes in their rotation that they love to make, it can never hurt to add some more to your repertoire. These casserole recipes may have just been published in 2021, but they are already some of our home cooks' favorites. From breakfast casseroles to dinner casseroles, find the cheesy, creamy, and downright tasty casseroles that you need to make today.
RECIPES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Memorable recipes for Christmas breakfast or brunch

It’s that special time of the year as family and friends gather around the table to share meals and reminisce over fond memories and make new ones. For some, the tradition of Christmas morning all starts with a bountiful breakfast or a festive brunch. If you have time on the 24th to prep some of the ingredients for your Christmas morning celebration, it will definitely allow you to have more time for the fun and excitement of the day.
RECIPES
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

This Holiday Menu from Joanna Gaines Is Festive & Delicious

Whenever I'm looking for new ideas for the home or kitchen, I can always rely on Joanna Gaines. From copying her cozy look in the home to recreating recipes like cinnamon roll pancakes and fluffy biscuits, Gaines is an endless source of inspiration. And now, I've found the perfect holiday menu, courtesy of the Winter 2021 issue of Magnolia Journal.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

30 New Year's Day brunch recipes

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And when the night before is one of the year's most famous nights for partying, it's even more important. You may be continuing the festivities at a friend's house, making a big brunch spread for the kids or having breakfast for one or two on New Year's Day. Spend the morning filling your kitchen with the scent of sweet treats or, if you anticipate moving slow in the morning (understandably), throw together a breakfast casserole the night before to pop in the oven when you wake. However you decide to feast, these hangover-curing recipes will start your year on a delicious note.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy