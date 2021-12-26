ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Elena Lopez, 24-Year-Old Assault Suspect Killed Thursday By LAPD In North Hollywood, Had Extensive Criminal History

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The man shot dead by police in a North Hollywood Burlington store — in an attack that also left a 14-year-old innocent bystander dead — had an extensive criminal history that included an arrest and guilty plea just a little over a year ago for domestic battery and fleeing from police.

Los Angeles police at the scene of a shooting in a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Calif. Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA)

On Friday, coroner’s officials identified the suspect, along with the 14-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles Police Department officer.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shopping with her mother for a quinceañera dress and inside a dressing room when she was apparently struck by the bullet.

The officer who fired the shot that killed Orellana-Peralta was placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, police announced Friday.

Police were called to the Burlington store at 12121 Victory Blvd., near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, at about 11:45 a.m Thursday after receiving a 911 call from a person who reported hearing shots fired and arguing inside the store, according to the LAPD.

As officers were responding to the call, the LAPD received additional reports of a possible active shooter, Capt. Stacy Spell said.

“As the officers were responding, they arrived at this location and began a search, looking for a suspect,” Spell said. “While conducting that search for a suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The suspect was fatally shot in the chest, police said. He was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez.

LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said that during a subsequent search, police found a hole in a stretch of drywall that was in front of the officer or officers who opened fire at the suspect.

“We went behind it (the wall), and it turned out to be a dressing room up there,” Choi said. “… We were able to locate a 14-year-old female who was found deceased in that dressing room.”

Asked if the girl was shot by police, Choi said, “Preliminarily, we believe that round was an officer’s round.”

Choi said it was unclear whether the suspect was armed.

Los Angeles police at the scene of a shooting in a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Calif. Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA)

“We did not find a gun,” he said. “However, until the coroner gets here and we do a full search of the suspect, that won’t be definitive. But right now we haven’t located a firearm.”

Officers did find a “steel or metal cable lock, a very heavy lock,” near the suspect that may have been used in the assault, Choi said.

A woman who was being assaulted by the suspect when officers arrived was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. She was seen in video footage from the scene being loaded into an ambulance, awake but bloodied.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Elena Lopez has convictions for car theft, carrying a loaded gun in public and carrying a gun as a felon.

The newspaper also reported that he was arrested in the San Fernando Valley in August 2020 and charged with domestic battery, stealing a car and recklessly fleeing the police, later pleading guilty to domestic battery and fleeing police and sentenced to two years in state prison.

A spokeswoman for the state corrections department declined to release Elena Lopez’s commitment history to The Times, citing the ongoing investigation into the North Hollywood shooting.

“This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore, who was out of town with family but briefed on the shooting, said in a statement.

“I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family. My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led up to this tragedy and provide the family and public with as much information as possible,” the chief added.

Moore said he directed critical incident video from the scene to be released by Monday. The release will include 911 calls, radio transmissions, body-worn video and any surveillance video gathered.

Moore told The Times it did not appear that the officer who fired “would have known that there was anyone behind there or that he was looking at anyone other than the suspect and a wall,” but said every aspect of what occurred and why would be analyzed by LAPD investigators.

The LAPD Family Liaison is working closely with the Mayor’s Crisis Response Team and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to provide assistance to the 14-
year-old girl’s family, a department official said.

The department’s Force Investigation Division and Inspector General’s Office were both on the scene investigating, Choi said.

The California Department of Justice’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California was also deployed to the shooting scene, and is continuing to investigate under provisions of a bill signed into law last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom that went into effect July 1, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced.

Once the investigation has been completed, the results will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

“Two things I promise is to be deliberate and thorough, and to be totally transparent,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday. “That’s what everybody deserves, that we get to the bottom of what happened and share it with the public. It’s just a horrible, horrible tragedy.”

On Saturday, the League of United Latin American Citizens criticized the shooting.

“It is indefensible that trained Los Angeles police officers could open fire in a crowded store at the height of Christmas shopping without first knowing for sure if the suspect was armed. Also, were they thinking about the danger of their actions to innocent bystanders? If not, they should have, and no apology or any number of words of regret will bring back Valentina!” LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said.

“Everything in their academy training is supposed to teach them to consider the worst-case scenario before drawing their service revolvers. Equally troubling is that this incident is only the latest in a rash of recent LAPD shootings involving Latinos. It is apparent that the days of shoot-first, ask-questions-second are rearing their ugly head again in one of the nation’s largest law enforcement agencies,” Garcia continued.

The guy was the problem in this equation don’t even try blaming the solution. No matter the outcome. Don’t lie to yourself. Everyone can see it. I mean…

Blame our DA who wants to keep no one in jail regardless of type or crime or number of offenses 🤬🤬🤬🤬 innocent people suffering the consequences over and OVER AGAIN.........

He was a career criminal. Live by the sword, die by the sword.

