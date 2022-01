COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some American Electric Power customers who live south of Columbus will experience planned outages on Tuesday while crews replace utility poles in the area. The first of two outages took place from 8 - 9:30 a.m., with another scheduled for 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. The outages are affecting homeowners living along Gates and Hanford streets, as well as Parsons Avenue in Merion Village.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO