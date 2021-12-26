ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Mavs Guard Tyrell Terry To Sign With Grizzlies

By Grant Afseth
 3 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks used the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to select Tyrell Terry, who did not last even a calendar year with the organization before being waived.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Terry is signing a 10-day hardship deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. They were one of the organizations intrigued by Terry during the draft process but they ultimately opted to take Desmond Bane the pick prior.

There was a lot of intrigue surrounding the Terry selection from outsiders and from the Mavericks, too. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor went as far to describe Dallas taking Terry as the "STEAL OF THE DRAFT" after the Stanford product had six months to add weight and improve his stock. O'Connor also had Terry No. 9 overall on his 2020 NBA Draft Big Board.

“I was able to find a little bit of positive out of this horrible situation that the world is going through,” Terry told O'Connor around the time of the draft. “If the draft was in June, I wouldn’t have been as strong as I am now, or had this explosiveness, or been as mature on and off the floor, or been able to master some of the arts of the game that I have been studying.”

Mavs vs. Trail Blazers GAMEDAY: Must Win Game for Dallas?

The Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers meet in what will be a battle of two severely undermanned NBA playoff hopefuls. Is this a must-win game for the Mavs?

1 hour ago

Mavs Waive Two-Way Rookie Eugene Omoruyi

The Dallas Mavericks have waived two-way rookie Eugene Omoruyi, who just underwent foot surgery.

9 hours ago

‘Mavs Stocking Stuffers’: Biggest Christmas Game Takeaways

The Dallas Mavericks fell short during their Christmas Day matchup with Utah Jazz. Here are some key takeaways.

Dec 26, 2021

Terry never managed to live up to the pre-draft hype during his time with the Mavericks. He was sidelined due to personal reasons for most of his rookie campaign. He ultimately went away from the team in training camp due to what was described as personal reasons again.

One of the concerns that persisted about Terry was his inability to run high ball-screens at a high-level. During the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League, he continued to struggle with handling basic drop coverages as he big defender was often too much for him to account for.

Given that Terry is just 6-foot-2, there are limitations to the type of actions he can be a dynamic shooting threat when deployed in. If he's going to struggle running ball screens, is limited in off-ball actions, and isn't much of an isolation threat all while being a defensive liability, there are plenty of limitations he faces.

Putting all of the basketball analysis aside, what matters most when it comes to Tyrell Terry is that he can stay available for his team to play. Whether that ends up being the Grizzlies, Memphis Hustle, or any other professional basketball team.

Comments / 0

People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 blockbuster Anthony Davis trades to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling mightily this season. They are currently under .500 and look like they could be fighting to reach the play-in by year’s end. As of now, they are on a five-game losing streak. This is the first time LeBron James has lost five games in a row in his entire career so far.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft to be the future of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons’ time with the Sixers is coming to an end this season. Offensively, he has been a liability for them and while he is a great defender, Simmons himself does not appear to want to be in Philadelphia anymore after requesting a trade in the offseason and refusing to show up to team activities.
NBA
