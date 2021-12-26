Nets Starting Lineup And Injury Report For Christmas Day Game

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup and injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas.

The Brooklyn Nets are in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas.

Coming into the game, the Nets are 21-9 in their first 30 games of the season, which is good for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

For the game on Christmas against the Lakers, the Nets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets will have James Harden, Patty Mills, DeAndre' Bembry, Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton as their five starters.

Harden is making his return to the starting lineup after being out due to health and safety protocols.

The Nets also announced their injury report, which can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

