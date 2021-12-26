ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

7 Year Old Boy Dies Of His Injuries From A Christmas Morning Apartment Fire

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udYeV_0dVzJXRq00

GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — 7 year-old, Clinton Chimobi Ezeamaka was declared deceased yesterday at the pediatric burn unit of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to a Baltimore County Fire News Release.

Moments after midnight Christmas Day, firefighters were called to the 6700 block of Townbrook Drive in Gwynn Oak, only to find heavy flames from all three stories at one of the apartments, calling it a three-alarm fire, meaning dozens of fire units were needed to put it out.

Inside the building, firefighters discovered the 7 year-old during their search of each apartment. He was rescued and taken to the pediatric burn unit at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with severe burns.

In all, 16 units were damaged during Saturday’s fire, and seven people are now displaced.

One firefighter was also injured while battling the blaze but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The Red Cross is working with the residents who are without a home for Christmas.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Baltimore

Heavy Fire At West Baltimore Rowhome Put Out, One Firefighter Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a row home Friday afternoon in the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said. The fire union said around 6:26 p.m. that the fire, on the 1000 block of West Franklin Street, has impacted all three floors of the three-story building. About an hour later, they said the fire was under control. The union said the closes fire engine was closed for staffing Friday night, possibly leading to a delay in response. 🔥WORKING FIRE U/D🔥1000 blk W Franklin St 21223#HarlemPark@docbullock Visible fire is out, #BMORESBravest is checking for hidden fire. One Firefighter is being taken to the burn center with a minor injury. #BCFDFIB on scene to investigate the cause and origin. https://t.co/ZYa2w5tz46 pic.twitter.com/Gzk5XD5tmh — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 1, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man In Serious Condition After Drive-By Shooting In Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in Cherry Hill, a south Baltimore neighborhood, police said. Officers responded around 5 p.m. Friday to a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and was immediately taken into surgery. Investigators believe the victim was shot in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road when a vehicle pulled beside him and people in the car opened fire. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 23, Grazed In Head By Gunfire In West Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was grazed in the head by gunfire on New Year’s Eve in West Baltimore, police said. Patrol officers were called to an area hospital about 8:18 a.m. after the man walked in with a graze wound, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe the victim was shot near Clifton Avenue and North Dukeland Street. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For Man Missing Since Monday.

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police asked Friday for the public’s help finding a man last seen on Monday. Todd Hughes, 56, was last seen in the Woodlawn area, although police did not give a specific location or details on what clothing he may have been wearing. Hughes is about 6 feet inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons unit at 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020 or 911 after hours.   #MISSING 56-year-old Todd Hughes 6’ 200lbs. Hughes was last seen on 12/27/2021 in the Woodlawn area. His family is very concerned about his well being. If located, please contact Missing Persons at 410-887-3943. After hours please call 410-307-2020 or 911. pic.twitter.com/OtGKz6KBFG — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 31, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Gwynn Oak, MD
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 34, Dies After Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a report of gunfire in the 3300 block of Edgewood Road about 10:44 p.m. found the woman, who had been shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect & Officers Involved In Deadly Silver Spring Shootout Identified

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The shooting suspect killed Wednesday in a shootout with Montgomery County police has been identified as a 27-year-old Silver Spring man, authorities said. Osman Sesay was identified Friday by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which is handling the investigation into the deadly police shooting. The investigation stems from a series of events that unfolded in Silver Spring early Wednesday. About 4:25 a.m. that day, an off-duty Montgomery County officer learned of a shooting on Bonifant Street in Silver Spring and gave a description of the suspect’s vehicle to on-duty officers, police said. Minutes later, officers stopped...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

No One Hurt After Explosion Rocks CSX Coal Facility In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An explosion Thursday morning at a Baltimore coal plant shook homes across the city and sent smoke billowing into the air. The loud blast occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. at a CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal on Benhill Avenue, officials and company representatives said. It was the result of what authorities called a coal dust explosion, which happened as coal was being moved on a conveyor belt at the plant. No one was hurt in the explosion, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department, and nothing caught fire. A search found no sign of gas leaks on site. The Maryland Department of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Glen Burnie Man’s Killing

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Millersville man is under arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man killed Wednesday in Glen Burnie, authorities said. Paul Pedro Rodriguez was taken into custody Thursday morning on charges of first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Jordan Adam Marroquin Pereira, Anne Arundel County Police said. Pereira was found shot multiple times about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives suspect Pereira was targeted in the shooting. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives zeroed in on Rodriguez as the shooting suspect, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-222-4731. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Firefighters#The Apartments#The Red Cross
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man’s Yorkies Stolen At Gunpoint On Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is heartbroken after he says his two dogs were taken at gunpoint on Christmas Eve. It happened after shortly after 11 p.m. while Joshua Griggs was walking his Yorkies, Butters and Boba, along Gay Street near Baltimore Street, Griggs said. Griggs told police he was walking along when a woman complimented him on his dogs and asked if he would show them to her grandmother, who was parked nearby. But when they got to the car, no one was inside. That’s when a man walked up, pointed a handgun at Griggs and demanded that he hand over...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Must-See: Surveillance Video Captures Baltimore Coal Plant Explosion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Surveillance video shared by a local business owner shows the moments an explosion occurred Thursday at a Baltimore coal plant, sending flames and smoke shooting into the air. The video clip was provided to WJZ by Howard Rosenberg, the owner of Beltsville Auto Recyclers, which is located a little bit more than a mile away from the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in South Baltimore. About five seconds into the clip, the blast can be seen in the background, trailed by plumes of smoke. From the auto salvage lot, the smoke can be seen expanding as it rises into...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue, where they found an unresponsive man shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital. Due to his condition, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder In Northeast Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man is under arrest in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore last month that sent another man to the hospital, police said Thursday. Andrew Abiola is charged with attempted murder, assault and other offenses in the Nov. 25 shooting, Baltimore Police said. Police suspect the shooting resulted from a dispute involving Abiola and the 18-year-old victim, who was found shot multiple times inside a home on Glenwood Avenue. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was most recently listed in stable condition. Abiola remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Murder In Death Of 91-Year-Old Perry Hall Man

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A Parkville man has been charged in the August death of Norman Albert Sr., a 91-year-old man from Perry Hall, according to Baltimore County police. Gary Parrish, 38, is charged with first-degree murder. Parrish was an acquaintance of Albert’s a police spokesperson told WJZ. “Mr. Parrish was an acquaintance of Mr Albert that would do errands for him,” said Joy Stewart, the Director of Public Affairs for the Baltimore County Police Department. Albert Sr. was found dead at his home on the 9200 block of Hines Road on August 19. Police said at the time his death was suspicious. The...
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

DEA Agent Shot At While Doing Surveillance In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A DEA agent was shot at Wednesday night in West Baltimore, authorities confirmed. It happened about 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fayette Street, DEA Supervisory Special Agent Todd Edwards said. Edwards told WJZ the unnamed agent was doing surveillance work when someone opened fire at them. It’s unclear how many shots were fired at the agent, whom Edwards said was not injured in the incident. The agent works for the agency’s Washington D.C. division. Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately released Thursday. A ⁦@DEAWashingtonDC⁩ agent shot at while working in Baltimore More info ⁦@wjz⁩ : https://t.co/UpM3n3ghlG — DEAWashington (@DEAWashingtonDC) December 30, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Sought In Christmas Murder Of Maryland Woman

TRAPPE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said they are looking for a Virginia man they believe shot and killed a Talbot County woman on Christmas day. Troopers responded around 6 a.m. Saturday to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe, where they found 33-year-old Marta Merina shot outside of her home. She was pronounced dead on the scene. A felony warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for the shooting suspect, 31-year-old Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, of Winchester, Virginia. Investigators believe Juarez knew Merina before the shooting. Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous and may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck. Anyone who saw the shooting, has seen Juarez, or knows where he is is asked to contact the contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. Calls may remain confidential.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Offer $4K For Information On Christmas Murder In Highlandtown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are asking for public assistance for information in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Highlandtown on Saturday. Police are searching for the killer of 20-year-old Jose Marvin Castros Morales, who was shot on 3344 E. Baltimore Street around 8:09 p.m. on Christmas Day. Homicide detectives need your help in locating the person responsible for the killing of 20-year-old Jose Marvin Castron Morales. pic.twitter.com/qk1ui9dUUT — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 29, 2021 A tip to Metro Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest and conviction would yield a reward of $4,000, police said. A tip can be made by: Calling the toll free 24-hour hotline at 1-866-756-2587 Submitting through the Baltimore City Police App Online at metrocrimestoppers.com
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested a Baltimore man in connection with a deadly December shooting in Southwest Baltimore. Dorrell Jackson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Amir Whyee, 21, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers were called to the 500 block of Random Road about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 in response to a shooting. There, they found Whyee. He died in the hospital, police said. Jackson is currently being held in Central Booking and awaits trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Men Injured In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Tuesday morning in a pair of Baltimore shootings that unfolded about five miles and 40 minutes apart. The first shooting was reported about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Gwynn Oak and Haddon avenues, according to the Baltimore Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man shot. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. About 40 minutes later, patrol officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert near Myrtle and West Lafayette avenues spotted a vehicle speeding away. Officers followed the vehicle to an area hospital, where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite his injuries, that victim too is expected to survive. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify Baltimore Man Killed In Shields Place Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man fatally shot last week near the Heritage Crossing neighborhood. The shooting victim was identified on Tuesday as 20-year-old Tavon King, according to the Baltimore Police Department. About 2:20 p.m. Dec. 23, patrol officers investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Shields Place found King suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. King was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Frederick Police Officer Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Greg Santangelo, whom the agency said died Tuesday of complications resulting from COVID-19. Officer Santangelo had been with the Frederick Police Department since 2013.. After graduating from the training academy, Santangelo was assigned to patrol duties. In 2015, he joined the training unit, where he served as the lead instructor for eight entry-level academies. “The legacy he leaves behind has made this community, and so many others, better and safer than before he arrived,” the agency said. “We will miss his personality, knowledge and dedication tremendously.”
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy