Newport News, VA

Man seriously injured after shooting in Newport News

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Boulder Drive Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Neighbors tell News 3 incidents like this make it hard to stay safe. They say they want to seen an end to gun violence.

"I was in the back of the neighborhood, listening to music, and I just seen the police pull around the circle, so I went on the balcony and I looked up here - there were a lot of cop cars. So, I came outside and I heard somebody crying," said Osiris Parker, who lives in the neighborhood.

This shooting is still under investigation.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1 -888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

