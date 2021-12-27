ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How celebrities are spending Christmas 2021

Chrissy Teigen and Hilaria Baldwin were among the stars sharing snaps from their family Christmas celebrations this year.

Here's how your favorite celebrities are spending the day:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a zen photo as he prepared for his daughters' Christmas morning.

"All the gifts put out, letters written, cookie crumbles left behind and a little milk left at the bottom of the glass," he wrote. "Girls will be up in about 4hrs with the energy of two tornados. Bring on the madness! Man I love Christmas!"

Former "Bachelor" Colton Underwood posted a photo with his political strategist boyfriend Jordan C. Brown.

Teigen and John Legend didn't let a little rain stop them from enjoying a Christmas Eve carnival.

Jessica Biel posted a rare photo of her and Justin Timberlake with their sons.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and their 3-year-old, Kaavia James, are soaking up the sun -- and waterfalls -- in Hawaii.

Baldwin tried to corral her six kids for a Christmas photo, writing, "This was the best we got."

And Natalia Bryant posted a photo with mom Vanessa and sisters Bianka and Capri. The Instagram post also included a throwback holiday photo with Kobe and Gianna, saying, "always together, never apart together forever in our hearts."

