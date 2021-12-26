ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Skier dies in avalanche near Cameron Pass on Christmas Eve

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
SOUTH DIAMOND PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A backcountry skier was trapped and killed under an avalanche on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak Friday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The accident happened on a slope below treeline near Cameron Pass in the Front Range zone. Officials said the avalanche was about 150 feet wide.

CAIC said the victim's partner was able to locate the victim and extricated him from the snow, but he did not survive.

Search and rescue personnel from Jackson County and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol recovered the mans body after dark. CAIC said forecasters will visit the accident site Saturday and will update the report as more information becomes available.

The post Skier dies in avalanche near Cameron Pass on Christmas Eve appeared first on KRDO .

2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a week. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on the intermediate Hotdog Alley run […]
Local skier dies at resort in Colorado, one week after death at same ski area

A skier has died at Colorado's Eldora Mountain Resort one week after the first skiing death of the slopesport season took place at the same ski area. Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports that a 60-year-old male skier was found unconscious and alone in the trees along an intermediate-level ski run called 'Hot Dog Alley' on Tuesday. It was apparent that the skier had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day. On-scene resuscitative efforts conducted by ski patrol were unsuccessful, with the male pronounced dead in the first aid room around 11 AM.
One killed and five trapped in ski-resort avalanche

A 60 year-old-man was killed and five others trapped when an avalanche hit the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain ski resort, in Washington State.The avalanche hit on Saturday, at around 10.50am, with the people who were caught up in the snow slide skiing in a backcountry area, which had not yet opened for the ski season, the Crystal Mountain resort said in a statement.“Five members of the party were successfully recovered while one member was found unconscious. Resuscitation efforts began at approximately 11:05am, and at 11:15am, after no response, they suspended CPR efforts and waited for Ski Patrol to...
Crystal Mountain avalanche: 1 skier dead, 5 rescued in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — One skier died Saturday morning, and five others were rescued in an avalanche reported at Crystal Mountain in Washington, KIRO-TV reported. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said they learned of the avalanche in Silver Basin, a backcountry area at Crystal Mountain, around 10:50 a.m. A witness told authorities they saw six people get buried in the incident, KIRO reported. All six were wearing emergency alert avalanche beacons and were quickly found, according to the news station.
Christmas Eve crash injures 2 near Muskegon

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were pinned in a vehicle after a crash Christmas Eve in Spring Lake Township. A 23-year-old Muskegon man was headed south on 148th Avenue in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when just after midnight he drifted off the right side of the road, jumped a raised driveway and hit two trees south of Kelly Street, according to Ottawa County Sheriff deputies.
Skier Dead After Being 'Fully Buried' By Rocky Mountains Avalanche

A backcountry skier was found "fully buried" in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Rocky Mountains on Christmas Eve (December 24), marking Colorado's first avalanche death of the 2021-2022 avalanche season, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) confirmed via CNN. Investigators said the estimated 150-wide avalanche took place at...
Three people evacuated in Colorado Springs house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire forced three people to evacuate their Ivywild home Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a house fire on Navajo Place. According to CSFD, three people were inside the home at the time. CSFD said they got out of the house safely and The post Three people evacuated in Colorado Springs house fire appeared first on KRDO.
Backcountry skiers trigger Avalanche near town of Alta

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — An avalanche was triggered by backcountry skiers near the town of Alta on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, one skier was caught and carried by a large avalanche that was 4 - 6 feet deep. The skier had an airbag deployed.
One skier dies, five survive after backcountry Crystal Mountain avalanche

One skier died and five others managed to get out Saturday from an avalanche that caught their group while they were in the backcountry of Crystal Mountain. The avalanche, reported at about 10:50 a.m. that day, occurred in the Silver Basin area of the resort, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and a Crystal Mountain press release. The area was uncontrolled and unmitigated for avalanche hazards because it had not yet opened for the season, according to Crystal Mountain. The skiers reportedly triggered the avalanche on a North to East facing slope at about 6,500 feet up, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC).
Skier triggers, gets caught in avalanche near Bridger Bowl

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A skier triggered and was caught in an avalanche near The Apron at Bridger Bowl on Thursday. According to Mtavalanche.com, no one was injured and the ski area is closed. The skier was part of a group of three that was skiing near The Bridger Apron. After...
2 snowmobilers die in Montana avalanche north of Yellowstone

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two snowmobilers died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park, where about 3 feet (1 meter) of snow had fallen over the past week, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said. Four people were riding snowmobiles on the southeast face...
Crews respond to Colorado Springs garage fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to structure fire near Polk St. and Cascade Ave. Engine 2 arrived at 2710 Wood Ave. around 5:30 p.m. According to CSFD, the fire was coming from a detached garage. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2710 Wood Ave. Engine 2 on The post Crews respond to Colorado Springs garage fire appeared first on KRDO.
Draper skier safe after getting caught in avalanche

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A Draper man with extensive experience skiing in the backcountry is safe after getting caught in an avalanche up Big Cottonwood Canyon. That slide is one of dozens this weekend, and danger is expected to remain high through the end of the year according to avalanche forecasters in Utah.
Christmas Eve skiers evacuated from stalled Deer Valley lift

On Friday afternoon, Deer Valley staff evacuated nearly 170 skiers from a stalled lift. The Carpenter lift near the ski base area first stopped turning shortly after 2:30 p.m. When employees were “unable to get the chairlift moving again,” as described in a statement from the resort, they began helping people on chairs at 3:15. The last evacuees came down at 5:20.
