James Harden came through against the Lakers and led the Nets to victory in a road game. Harden scored 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Ever since James Harden has joined the Nets to form a superteam with Durant and Kyrie, he has been warning the league of ‘Scary Hours’. These scary hours, however, were sporadic. Someone or the other would be out due to any injury or covid-protocol in the Nets team. It was the case last year and it is the case this year too.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO