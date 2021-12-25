ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodgers breaks Favre's Packers record for career TD passes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has overtaken Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers' leader in career touchdown passes.

with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter of the Packers' game Saturday with the Cleveland Browns. Lazard caught the pass at around the 7-yard line, headed upfield and dived into the right corner of the end zone to give the Packers a 7-6 lead.

Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, but only 442 of them with Green Bay. Favre threw 22 touchdown passes with the New York Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-10.

Rodgers, the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft out of California, backed up Favre for three seasons before taking over as Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2008.

Rodgers saluted fans from the sideline as the Lambeau Field crowd gave him a hearty ovation. aired on the scoreboard after Rodgers broke the record.

"Hey, 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record," Favre said. "I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats."

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

