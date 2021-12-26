ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

COVID-19 Outbreak Leaves US Navy Warship Sidelined in Guantanamo Bay

By Lolita C. Baldor
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. Navy warship has paused its deployment to South America because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy said Friday. The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship, is staying in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where it had stopped for a scheduled port visit. It began its deployment from Mayport,...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sailors Go Ashore After Months at Sea—and Can’t Even Get a Damn Drink

Navy sailors aboard the USS Porter thought they had seen the last of the COVID-19 pandemic last month, ready to hit the town in the country of Georgia last month. The one problem? All the bars were closed. It was a sign that, while the Navy waited to enjoy the world, the world may not have been ready for its return. The military branch had prevented sailors from taking “liberty”—docking at worldwide ports for its sailors to disembark and explore—since the start of the COVID pandemic, hoping its pause would lessen the risk of getting the virus. It even forced the crew of the USS Stout to sail for about 215 days without a port visit. However, it seemed to have a tragic side effect: preventing those sailors from seeing the world. “The sailors did it. It was not easy,” Vice Adm. Gene Black, the head of naval operations in Europe, told The Wall Street Journal.
MILITARY
Business Insider

The secret weapons Japan used at Pearl Harbor

In many ways, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was the perfect military operation. The attacking Japanese task force achieved almost complete tactical surprise, remarkably evaded detection during a 3,000+ mile sortie, successfully employed specially developed secret weapons against US forces and managed to escape with minor losses.
MILITARY
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Guantanamo Bay#U S Navy#Warship#The Uss Milwaukee#The U S Southern Command#Cdc
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realcleardefense.com

The U.S. Navy Wants More Aircraft Carriers

The U.S. Navy’s top officer in the Indo-Pacific region has asked for more aircraft carriers to deter China and Russia. Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, spoke to reporters at the end of a major multinational exercise in the Pacific Ocean. He called for more flattops to persuade America’s near-peer adversaries that “today is not the day to start a conflict,” according to the Wall Street Journal.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MilitaryTimes

U.S. Navy ship rescues Iranian mariners lost at sea

A U.S. Navy ship rescued two Iranian mariners Saturday who had been lost in the Gulf of Oman in their small open boat for more than a week. The dry cargo ship Charles Drew responded at 10 a.m. local time, after the Bahrain-based multinational coalition Combined Maritime Forces received a distress call from the mariners, the Navy said in a statement.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Two dozen KC-46 tankers will likely call MacDill Air Force Base home

MacDill Air Force Base in central Florida is poised to become the next home of the KC-46 Pegasus tanker, the new refueling jet that is replacing older models around the world. The Air Force named the Gulf Coast installation as its preferred location for a group of 24 active duty KC-46s on Tuesday. It beat out Fairchild AFB, Washington, after the Air Force compared factors like the bases’ missions, infrastructure capacity and cost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gcaptain.com

New U.S. Navy Sea Base Sucks Up Volcanic Stone, Clogging Engineering Systems

The U.S. Navy’s newest Expeditionary Sea Base USS Miguel Keith is back in action after volcanic pumice from an underwater volcano became clogged up in the ship’s engineering cooling system, nearly taking out the ship’s propulsion. The eruption of the submerged Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano, located about 800 miles...
MILITARY
Hutch Post

More U.S. Marines discharged over vaccine refusal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marine Corps discharged 66 Marines in the past week for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine as mandated by the military, outpacing the other services at discipline related to the shots. The latest Corps actions, which came as COVID-19 cases surged across the country as...
MILITARY
People

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Discharged Navy sailor gets prison in scheme to export U.S. military equipment to China

Ye San Wang was deployed to Iraq in 2018 when a package she had ordered online arrived at Naval Special Warfare Command base in Coronado, home to the Navy SEALs. She told her command, where she worked in supply and logistics, that it was something she had ordered for her husband for a camping trip. Instead, the package contained military equipment for her husband to sell to China for profit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UPI News

U.S. Navy combat ship halted in Cuba amid COVID-19 outbreak

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy combat ship deployed to Caribbean and Eastern Pacific drug trafficking missions halted in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, over the weekend amid COVID-19 outbreak. The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee's deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to intercept drug trafficking paused...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

100+ Marines, 6 Army officers fired for refusing COVID vaccine

The deadlines for active-duty troops to get vaccinated have passed and the services are starting to separate those who have continued to refuse the shots. The U.S. Marine Corps has already separated more than 100 Marines and the U.S. Army has relieved six officers of their commands. Marine Corps Times...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
68K+
Followers
45K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy