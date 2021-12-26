Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 14:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Slick Travel Conditions this Afternoon A brief period of wet, heavy snow will cause roads to become slick this afternoon. Accidents have been reported across the area. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected...especially north of highway 30. Anyone travelling this afternoon should leave extra time to reach your destination and remember to take it slow on ice and snow. The snow will diminish from west to east between 3 and 6 PM EST.
Effective: 2021-12-27 19:34:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Benton, Madison, northern Franklin, northern Crawford, Carroll, Washington, northeastern Sequoyah and southern Adair Counties through 930 AM CST At 823 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Beaver to 2 miles northwest of Fayetteville to 2 miles southeast of Bunch. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Berryville Stilwell... Huntsville Eureka Springs... Cedarville Mountainburg... Natural Dam Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Green Forest Elkins... Tontitown Bethel Heights... West Fork Lincoln... Greenland This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 26 and 79. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Central Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, except 5 to 8 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...West Central Mountains zone. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of Puerto Rico and northwestern St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-29 07:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 01:31:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM EST /915 PM CST/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton .The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected 1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along the lower White River. Additional rains later this week will prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently forecast to reach flood stage. Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY, JANUARY 07 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Friday, January 07. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.3 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, January 06. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-12-28 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Culebra. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-28 02:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2021-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A winter storm will bring periods of rain to the deserts Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals of 0.25 to 0.75 inches expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
