ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Rare Superman #1 comic that was sold for a dime in 1939 sells for $2.6M in auction

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLITp_0dVzGWAo00

A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold on newsstands for a dime in 1939 was purchased for $2.6 million in an auction.

The comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings on the cover was sold last week to a buyer who wishes to maintain a secret identity, according to ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company.

The seller, Mark Michaelson, bought the comic in 1979 from its original owner and kept it in a temperature-controlled safe. Michaelson, now semi-retired and living in Houston, paid his way through college by buying and selling comics.

The character created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster is a pioneer of the superhero genre, and comics featuring the Man of Steel have netted super prices recently. ComicConnect announced in April that a copy of Action Comics #1, the comic that introduced Superman in 1938, sold for $3.25 million.

“Now you look at the comic books and you go ‘superheroes everywhere.’ You look back in the ’30s, there was no such thing. So this was literally the first superhero,” said ComicConnect CEO Stephen Fishler.

Fishler said what really makes the copy sold this week notable is that it is very difficult to find high-quality copies of Superman #1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

‘He-Man’ artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80

T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died Thursday at his Southern California home. He was 80. The cause was congestive heart failure, Taylor’s family said in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday. He-man was […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

LAPD searching for family of 5 missing from Sun Valley

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a family of five that went missing recently from Sun Valley. Department of Children and Family Services personnel alerted police Monday about the family’s disappearance amid a neglect and narcotics abuse investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. Authorities are […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Siegel
Person
Joe Shuster
BBC

Bargain 16th Century globe sold for £116,000 at auction

A 16th Century globe, picked up for £150 at a Welsh antiques fair, has sold for £116,000 at auction. The carved wood and paper sphere, which dates to the 1550s or 1560s, was brought by its owner from north Wales to be valued by Hansons Auctioneers. Australia is...
SHOPPING
klif.com

Rare Comic Book Sells For Millions

New York (WBAP/KLIF) – A rare copy of the first Superman comic book has been sold for more than two and a half million dollars. The seller, a Houston resident, bought it in 1979 from the original owner who paid ten cents for it in 1939. The new owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, paid $2.6 million for it at a ComicConnect.com online auction. It has been kept in a temperature-controlled safe for the last 43 years.
COMICS
arcamax.com

Henry Cavill hopes to play comic book version of Superman

Henry Cavill wants to play Superman as he is portrayed in the comics. The 38-year-old actor has played the iconic superhero in three films but hopes to continue in the role as he hopes to portray a version of the character akin to the one featured in DC Comics. Henry...
MOVIES
Deadline

Stan Lee’s ‘Chakra The Invincible’ Gets NFT Drop To Celebrate Late Comic Book Author’s 99th Birthday

EXCLUSIVE: A Chakraverse limited edition NFT collection, based on Indian superhero Chakra The Invincible, is being launched later this month to celebrate what would have been the 99th birthday of its co-creator Stan Lee. The collection will feature 7,000 uniquely generated Chakraverse art pieces based on the characters from the comics, which were created by Lee witth Sharad Devarajan and Gotham Chopra a decade ago, spanning cartoons and comic books. “I have always been fascinated by Indian culture. It’s so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality. I’ve written countless superheroes of every nationality and every part of the world before, I’ve...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Comic Books#Comicconnect Com#The Man Of Steel#Action Comics#Nexstar Media Inc
luxurylaunches.com

An original Superman #1 comic is all set to break records and may fetch an eye-watering price of $2 million

Do comic lovers ever grow up to love other genres? I guess not; how else do we explain millionaires gladly splurging their money on rare comics? Superman is one such superhero that still holds a firm grip on his fans, no matter their age. The Action Comics Issue # 1 has been doing the rounds of auction houses for years now. We first reported it back in 2009, when the original superman comic sold to John Dalmayan, drummer for the rock band ‘System of a Down’. The man admitted having bought the comic on behalf of a client he declined to identify and claimed that the client had a ‘small, but an incredible collection.’
COMICS
Connecticut Post

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Stan Lee Knew Early on Comic Collecting Would Be a Highly Lucrative Hobby

Not even Stan Lee could have imagined that a copy of the first Spider-Man comic would one day sell for $3.6 million, but the late, legendary Marvel creator predicted back in the 1970s that collecting his books would be a smart investment. Lee, who was born this day in 1922, said in a 1974 interview that he was aware some of his comics were beginning to go for some surprisingly big bucks, and he recommended comic collecting as a viable hobby for more than just entertainment. “It is absolutely incredible,” Lee said then of the market movement. “I would say that if...
ENTERTAINMENT
aiptcomics

DC Comics First Look: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known…and they’re together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora!. In the not-too-distant past, Superman’s powers are super-charged from a devastating...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Superman ’78 #5

DC Comics has unveiled the official preview of Superman ’78 #5, the penultimate issue in the series set in the universe of Richard Donner and Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel; check it out here…. As Brainiac attacks Metropolis for Lex Luthor’s transgressions, Superman works as fast as he...
COMICS
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

COMIC BOOKS: Immortal Hulk

Writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett wrap their run of "The Immortal Hulk" with "Of Hell and Death." Together, the creative team ends what they started more than four years ago. Themes referenced in the first issue of "The Immortal Hulk" have been explored and comes to a satisfying though disturbing conclusion.
COMICS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LEGION OF SUPERHEROES HBO Max Adult Animated Series From Brian Michael Bendis In The Works

Brian Michael Bendis has officially announced that he's developing a Legion of Superheroes animated series for HBO Max. The writer shared the news on his website, revealing that HBO asked if there was any DC properties he'd be interested in adapting for the streaming service. Bendis immediately mentioned The Legion, and has been working on the "adult animated show" for a while now.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

KTLA

25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy