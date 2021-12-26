ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duo posing as UPS tie up, rob grandparents, kids at gunpoint in NYC home invasion

By Mark Sundstrom, Nicole Johnson
KTLA
Two men robbed a family at gunpoint in their Bronx home after one of the suspects posed as a UPS deliveryman on Monday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police said the couple’s two young grandchildren were with them at their Morris Heights apartment around 5 p.m. when a man holding a box announced himself at their door as UPS, KTLA sister station PIX11 reported.

Surveillance video from the building shows the suspect wearing a brown jacket and a brown winter hat with what appear to be hand-drawn “UPS” letters attached to the front.

When the 60-year-old grandmother answered the door, the man shoved his way inside the apartment and revealed he had a silver revolver inside the box he was carrying, police said.

A second unidentified man then walked into the apartment, authorities said.

At gunpoint, the pair demanded that the woman, her 63-year-old husband and their grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, use zip ties to bind themselves, officials said.

According to police, the two thieves proceeded to steal property from the home, including two iPhones, an iPad and personal documents.

The duo also gained access to a safe and the children’s piggy bank, making off with more than $7,500 in cash, authorities said.

Security footage showed the two suspects fleeing the apartment building with the stolen property and cash.

The four family members were not physically injured, police said.

