ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fatal hit-and-run reported in Village De L’est on increasingly violent Xmas Day

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VBXl_0dVzFFNU00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Christmas Day continues to take a dark turn in and around New Orleans East on Saturday evening as the NOPD reported a fatal hit-and-run in the 13800 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

According to an official tweet from @NOPDNews, officers were on the scene investigating the incident in Village De L’est at 6:28 p.m. Upon arrival they found a 74-year-old man on the roadway after being struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Chef Highway when it fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the location of the incident.

The NOPD had already reported two fatalities earlier in the day, with the first occurring near the intersection of Plum Orchard Street and Chef Menteur , and a second which resulted in the death of one man and hospitalized another on South Claiborne Avenue.

At approximately 2:40 pm, the NOPD also reported that an adult male and female arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating to determine the vehicle involved and the driver in the hit and run, as well as gathering further details in the separate shootings mentioned above.

Stay tuned to WGNO News for further updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills. Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xmas#Fatality#Christmas#Hit And Run#Weather#Nopd#Nopdnews#Wgno News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy