Neighbors recall morning of tragic house fire that killed 9-year-old boy on Christmas Eve

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators are still looking into a fire that took the lives of two little girls. On Thursday morning, two days before Christmas, a house was charred and blackened in Liberty Township, 15 miles from Bemidji. Two little girls were trapped inside. “They were very close, they’re inseparable,” said Kayla Stellick, their aunt. “AceLynn was more outgoing than RaeLynn, she was, you know, the shy one.” Six-year-old AceLynn and 5-year-old RaeLynn were spending the night at their grandmother’s house when a fire broke out. The family doesn’t know how it started. “The girls were with their grandma while Amber (their...

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO