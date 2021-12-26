ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Neighbors recall morning of tragic house fire that killed 9-year-old boy on Christmas Eve

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were sent to the hospital...

Related
9-year-old twins killed in Cleveland house fire identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two children who died in the Sunday morning house fire on Cleveland’s west side have been identified. Nine-year-old Myla Leary died from injuries she sustained from the fire, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her twin brother, Rayfeair Leary, was also killed. The fire happened around midnight Sunday in a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston

Twin brothers killed in Christmas Eve crash on I-195

The Rhode Island siblings died in a car accident on I-195 in Mattapoisett. Twin brothers were killed in a Christmas Eve car crash on Interstate-195 in Mattapoisett. Alberto Morales and Ruddy Morales, both 33, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, died in the single-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m. Friday as they were driving along the westbound lanes of the highway.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Investigation Continues After 2 Young Girls Die In House Fire: ‘They Were Very, Very Loved By Everyone’

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators are still looking into a fire that took the lives of two little girls. On Thursday morning, two days before Christmas, a house was charred and blackened in Liberty Township, 15 miles from Bemidji. Two little girls were trapped inside. “They were very close, they’re inseparable,” said Kayla Stellick, their aunt. “AceLynn was more outgoing than RaeLynn, she was, you know, the shy one.” Six-year-old AceLynn and 5-year-old RaeLynn were spending the night at their grandmother’s house when a fire broke out. The family doesn’t know how it started. “The girls were with their grandma while Amber (their...
BEMIDJI, MN
Sheriff: Southern California man tortures, kills his 24-year-old girlfriend on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly torturing and killing his girlfriend in Thousand Oaks on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Saul Nava was arrested on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture in the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend, whose name has not been released. In the state of California, the felony of mayhem alleges that the suspect "unlawfully and maliciously" disfigures or disables a victim’s body.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Quakertown House Fire That Killed Father, 2 Sons On Christmas Started Near Family’s Christmas Tree

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We are learning more about a deadly Christmas morning house fire in Quakertown. Authorities say the fire started in the home’s living room, near the Christmas tree. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Essex Court. Forty-one-year-old Eric King and his two young sons — Liam and Patrick — were killed. The mother and a third son are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend raised more than $600,000.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Christmas
Boxer Danny Kelly Tragically Killed In Front of Girlfriend, Kids During Christmas Eve: Cause of Death Shocking

Danny Kelly, a professional boxer from Maryland, has died in front of his girlfriend and kids. He was only 30. Police's preliminary investigation revealed that Kelly was driving to a scheduled gathering on Christmas Eve with his girlfriend and kids on Friday afternoon. However, a suspect suddenly pulled up his vehicle next to his SUV when another individual inside the other car opened fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Birmingham man shot and killed Christmas Eve morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway, after a Birmingham man was found shot and later died in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Shaun Rhudy, 42, was found lying unresponsive at the entrance of a business in the 1800 block of 10th Court South about 3:20 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

