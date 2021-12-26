ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP's Moscow photo chief recalls Gorbachev resignation

 3 days ago

AP's Moscow photo chief recalls Gorbachev resignation.

Salamanca Press

The AP Interview: IAEA chief on Iran

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
MIDDLE EAST
Salamanca Press

AP Top Stories

Here's the latest for Saturday, December 25: NASA launches $10 billion space telescope; Airlines cancel more flights; President Biden calls troops; Apparent shark attack kills surfer.
INSTAGRAM
Salamanca Press

War in Gaza: AP reporter reflects on 2021

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
WORLD
Salamanca Press

AP reporter on tumultuous year for Afghanistan

AP's Afghanistan-Pakistan news director reflects on a turbulent year for Afghanistan, punctuated by the chaos of the US withdrawal and the return to power of the Taliban. (Dec. 27)
WORLD
WFLA

This day in history: Gorbachev’s resignation 30 years ago marked the end of USSR

People strolling across Moscow’s snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25, 1991 witnessed one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments. That night, the Soviet red flag that flew over the Kremlin was pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation’s tricolor. Minutes earlier, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev had announced his resignation.
POLITICS
Salamanca Press

Spain celebrates 'The Fat One' lottery draw

Spaniards have been enjoying the annual Christmas lottery nicknamed "El Gordo" or The Fat One.
LOTTERY
Salamanca Press

On This Day: 23 December 2011

"My Week With Marilyn" - starring Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe - was released in the U.S.. (Dec. 23)
ENTERTAINMENT
Salamanca Press

Biden greets U.S. troops serving on Christmas Day

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took time out from their Christmas Day to address the nation's troops, speaking from the White House before a large screen showing representatives of the various armed forces. (Dec. 25)
U.S. POLITICS
Salamanca Press

Today in History for December 29th

Highlights of this day in history: Noblemen in Russia kill Gregory Rasputin; Wounded Knee massacre takes place; Texas joins as the 28th state; Dissident playwright Vaclav Havel elected president of Czechoslovakia; First YMCA opens in Boston. (Dec. 29)
BOSTON, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
Salamanca Press

California surfer killed in apparent shark attack

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack on Christmas Eve off the central coast of California, authorities said. (Dec. 25)
CALIFORNIA STATE

