ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James: Cleared to play

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

James (abdomen) will play Saturday against the Nets, Marc J....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Daily Mail

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the ALL-TIME leading NBA Christmas day scorer... but the LA Lakers fall to their FIFTH consecutive defeat thanks to James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James broke a NBA record but couldn't stop the LA Lakers from falling to their fifth consecutive defeat in their clash with the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time NBA champion broke a record which had previously been held by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, of holding the most points scored by any player in history on Christmas Day.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Espn Com
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Chico Enterprise-Record

What will Warriors’ lineup look like if Draymond Green misses games?

The hits the Golden State Warriors absorbed in the throes of rampant, league-wide positive COVID-19 cases are many. On Sunday, Draymond Green reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody. Under the current 10-day mandate, Green will be unavailable for the next four games: Tuesday at Chase against the Denver Nuggets, a rematch in Denver on Thursday, a New Year’s Day clash in Salt Lake City with the Jazz, and a Jan. 3 home game against Miami.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy