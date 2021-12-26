Nets' Blake Griffin: Coming off bench

Griffin ended Monday's 124-108 win over the Clippers with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes. James Harden (39 points, 15 assists) stole the show for Brooklyn in the victory, but Griffin exacted a modicum of revenge against the team for whom he played the first eight-plus seasons of his NBA career before leaving on less-than-amicable terms. The veteran forward paced Brooklyn with nine boards in the contest and led the team's reserves with 12 points. Griffin is far from the producer he was earlier in his career, so Monday's stat line is near the peak of what we can expect from him at age 32.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO